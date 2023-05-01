SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on October 20, 2017, Bryan Morton, a married man executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, which deed of trust was recorded on October 23, 2017, in Book 2017, Page 2299 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC by assignment recorded in Book 2022, Page 2466 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on December 8, 2022, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2, Page 667, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on January 12, 2023, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the West front door of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, AND GOING THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION LINE 210 FEE TO A STAKE; THENCE EAST 210 FEET; THENCE NORTH TO SECTION LINE 210 FEET; THENCE WEST ALONG SECTION LINE 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

Parcel ID Number: 014 28002

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 14th day of December, 2022

/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Substitute Trustee

1022 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 304

Ridgeland, MS 39157-2049

(662) 388-5464

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 22-01804MS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #12 - Shirley Wilson

Unit #33 - John Collins

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at City Hall-City of Tutwiler-City Clerk located at 201 Tallahatchie Street, Tutwiler, MS 38963 until 12:00 p.m.(noon) January 27, 2023 for furnishing the City of Tutwiler with the following:

FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF BLUES PARK WALKING TRAIL PHASE 1A

187 North Second Street, Tutwiler, Mississippi. There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at Blues Park site 187 North Second Street Tutwiler, MS on January 11, 2023 at 11:00a.m. Plans & Specifications can be viewed on Line by going to WWW.MRPLANROOM.COM. Plans specifications and attendant deposit information available from Memphis Reprographics-6178 Macon Road Memphis, TN 38134 Phone:901-381-9811

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SEOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JO ANN A. WALTERS, DECEASED

PAM FORTNER AND

CINDY PENNINGTON, PETITIONERS NO. 2022-36-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 21st day of December, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2022-36-2, to the undersigned Co-Executors upon the Estate of Jo Ann A. Walters, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 29th day of December, 2022.

/s/ PAM FORTNER, Co-Executor of the Estate of Jo Ann A. Walters

/s/ CINDY PENNINGTON, Co-Executor of the Estate of Jo Ann A. Walters

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor