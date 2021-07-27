IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2017-29-2

JOHNNIE B. THOMAS,PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of administration having been granted on the 30th day of January 2018 by the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, Second Judicial District, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY TAYLOR THOMAS, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claim(s) against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or your claim will forever be barred.

This the 7th day of July 2021.

JOHNNIE B. THOMAS, Administrator of the Estate of SHIRLEY T. THOMAS, Deceased

Prepared and submitted by:

Tara L. Lang, MSB #10726

T & G Lang Law Firm, LLC

256 North Market Street

Charleston, MS 38921

Phone: 662-783-5017

Fax: 662-783-5018

E-mail: taralang@tglanglaw.com

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Ms. 38921 will receive sealed bids until 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 and will be opened afterwards. Proposals will include the furnishings of dairy products, produce, commodities, and waste collection services.

Specifications and descriptions of items are on file at the Superintendent's Office, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Ms. 38921. All quotes must be made on a delivered price basis.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

By: Mr. Johnnie Vick, Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2008 Nissan Altima

Color: Black

VIN: 1N4AL21E88C256243

Odometer: ?

2. 2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Color: Black

VIN: 1G1ZASE04AF192041

Odometer: ?

3. 2010 Ford Taurus

Color:Maroon

VIN: 1FAHP2EW9AG159167

Odometer: ?

4. 2005 Nissan Altima

Color: Grey

VIN: 1N4AL11E75C169293

Odometer: ?

5. 2014 Chrysler 200

Color: Silver

VIN: 1C3CCBBG8EN113848

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921 (662) 647-3601

East Tallahatchie School District

Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting Lease

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 25 North, Range 3 East

The entire section, containing 640.00 acres, m/l, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 8th day of July 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” # 16-25N-3E on approximately 640.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-25N-3E, containing 640.00 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, Mississippi 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 8th day of July 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE TAXPAYERS OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI:

You are hereby notified that the real and personal property assessment rolls of the above named county, for the year 2021 have been equalized according to law, and that said rolls are ready for inspection and examination and that any objections to said rolls or any assessment therein contained, shall be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the Board of Supervisors of said County, on or before the 2 day of August, 2021, at her office in the Courthouse of said county, and that all assessments to which no objection is then and there made, will be finally approved by said Board of Supervisors, and that all assessments to which objection is made, and which may be corrected and properly determined by this Board, will be made final by this Board of Supervisors, and that said rolls and the assessments contained therein will be approved by this Board of Supervisors; and that,

1. This Board will be in session, for the purpose of hearing objections to the said assessments which may be filed, at the Courthouse in the Town of Sumner 8/2/2021 and the City of Charleston 8/9/2021, said County and State on the 2 day of AUGUST, 2021; and

2. This Board of Supervisors will remain in session from day to day until all objections, lawfully filed, shall have been disposed of and all proper corrections made in the said rolls.

Witness the signature and seal of the said Board of Supervisors the 6 day of JULY, 2021.

The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April 2021, East Ditch Hunting Club LLC, 111 Hillcrest Drive, Batesville,MS 38606, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for wildlife management purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-40805; Permitted Acreage: 100; County Tallahatchie; Location: NW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 25 T25N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after August 10, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan

SR Permit Data Specialist

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is he21st day of June 2021, James Crowley, of 24228 MS Highway 35 North, Enid,MS 38927, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated locations(s):

Application No. GW-51670; Acres 256; Location: SW1/4, of the SE1/4, of Sec. 09, T26N, R02E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after the 9th day of August, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Jon Ray, Permit Data Specialist