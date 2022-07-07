SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on October 13, 1999, Chessie Denley executed a certain deed of trust to Emmett James House and Bill R. McLaughlin, Trustee for the benefit of Union Planters Bank, National Association which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 431 at Page 158; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated June 6, 2022 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 at Page 656; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on August 4, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the West Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at One Main Street, Charleston, MS 38921, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East right of way of Mississippi No. 35 Highway that is 2279.2 feet North and 91.0 feet East of the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, run North 23° 00' East a distance of 210 feet (along the East line of No. 35 Highway); thence East a distance 225 feet; thence South 23° 00' West a distance of 210 feet; thence West a distance of 225 feet to the East line of No. 35 Highway and the point of beginning. The above described property containing 1 acre, more or less, and all being in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 2 East, First Judicial District, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

LLG MS LLC SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE LOGS Legal Group LLP 1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202 Flowood, MS 39232 (601) 981-9299 2576 Highway 35 South Charleston, MS 38921 22-027897

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, West Tallahatchie School District, at the Central Office in Sumner, Mississippi, will receive sealed proposals until 10:00 a.m. (CDST) on July 11, 2022. All proposals will be opened and publicly read on July 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

The proposals will include the furnishing of dairy products, gasoline, diesel fuel, graduation pictures and school pictures for the 2022-23 school year (effective July 1, 2022- June 30, 2023).

Specifications and descriptions of the items needed are open to public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools at the West Tallahatchie School District Office in Sumner, Mississippi. Interested firms or individuals may obtain copies.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for the period of thirty (30) days. All quotations must be on a delivered price basis. The West Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to cancel bids if services are not satisfactory (based upon availability, delivery, customer service, etc.) at any given time without notice.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest and best bidders. Delivery date or performance times must be indicated. Further, the responsibility of loading and unloading merchandise will be that of the supplier.

West Tallahatchie School District

Board of Trustees

Dr. Sherry Ellington, Superintendent

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

Sealed bids will be received at City Hall-City of Tutwiler-City Clerk located at 201 Tallahatchie Avenue; Tutwiler, Mississippi 38963, until 12:00 PM (noon), July 29, 2022, for furnishing the City of Tutwiler with the following:

FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF: Blues Park Walking Trail Phase 1A,

187 North Second; Tutwiler, MS. There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at the Blues Site, 187 North Second; Tutwiler, MS on July 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. plans & Specifications can be viewed on-line by going to:

WWW.MRPLANROOM.COM. Plans, Specifications and attendant deposit information available from: Memphis Reprographics-6178 Macon Road; Memphis, Tennessee 38134- Phone: 901-381-9811.

Alma Harris

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 176

201 Tallahatchie Street

Tutwiler, MS 38963

Office: 662-345-8321

Fax: 662-345-9955

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921

Address

Sealed BIDS for ECHOLS DRIVE & MITCHELL ROAD STABILIZATION EMERGENCY WATERSHED PROTECTION (AWARD ID NO. NR224423XXXXCO02 & NR224423XXXXCO20) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until AUGUST 3, 2022@ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin

President

BID NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 will received sealed bids until 10 a.m. July 22, 2022 and open afterwrds. Proposals will include the furnishing of dairy products.

Specifications and descriptions of items are on file at the Superintendent’s Office, 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921. All quotes must be made on a delivered price basis.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.

By: Marvell Hudson, Superintendent

East Tallahatcie School District

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

2013 Nissan Altima

Color: Gold

VIN: 1N4AL3AP4DC172048

Odometer: ?

2011 Jeep Patriot

Color: Gray

VIN: 1j4n1ga7bd285478

Odometer: ?

2007 Mazda 3

Color: Blue

VIN: JM1BK32F171634881

Odometer: ?

2018 Ford Focus

Color: Silver

VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL220443

Odometer: ?

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Color: Silver

VIN: 1G11C5E11BF378009

Odometer: ?

2005 Buick Lacrosse

Color: White

VIN: 2GWC532251303252

VIN: 2G4W532251303252

Odometer: ?

Auction for these vehicles will be Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m, Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS 38921. (662) 647-3601

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to Miss Code Ann: 67-1-72 notice is hereby given that application is being made for the following described area to be recognized as a “Qualified Resort Area.” 12874 Sumner, MS 38957.

The application is being filed by more than 100 adult citizens of the affected community. Approval of the described area as a resort area will permit the operation of open in the area. Expressions of opinion are requested in the area.

Any person wishing to request a hearing before the Board of Tax appeals on the resort status of the area described herein must request a meaning in herein must request a hearing in writing and it must be received by The Department of Revenue within (15) days from the first date this notice was published.

Requests shall be sent to the Chief Legal Counsel, Legal Division Department of Revenue, P.O. Box 22828, Jackson, MS 39225.

The Title and address of Applicant(s) is: owners, Tineka Gooch-Bailey & Deshawn Bailey 1342 Goosepond Circle, Tutwiler, MS 38963.