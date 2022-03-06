IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATREECIA M. VOWELL, DECEASED NO. 2022- 11-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Patreecia M. Vowell, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the 27th day of April, 2022, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or they will be forever barred.

This, the 10th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Glenn E. Vowell, Administrator

GLENN E. VOWELL, ADMINISTRATOR

Tom T. Ross, Jr., Esquire

Hunt Ross & Allen

A Professional Association

Attorneys for the Administrator

P.O. Box 1196

123 Court Street

Clarksdale, MS 38614

Attorneys for Administrator

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50

AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES OR STATUTORY BENEFICIARIES OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED.

You have been made a Respondent in the Complaint filed in this Court by Amber Lea Skeen, the Administratrix of the Estate of Ricky Joe Mitchell, Deceased, in the Complaint for Determination of Heirs, Etc..

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint filed in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 28th day of June, 2022 , in the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be held in the Courtroom of the Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at Charleston, Mississippi.

No Answer is required in this matter; however, you may mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed in this action to James H. Powell, III, Attorney at Law, 1500 Gateway Street, Grenada, Mississippi 38901

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 6th day of May, 2022.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY Anita Greenwood, D.C.

OF COUNSEL:

JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464

HORAN & HORAN, PLLC

1500 GATEWAY

POST OFFICE BOX 2166

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38901

(662) 226-2185

(662) 226-2127

e-mail: horanmain@horanandhoranlaw.com

mailto:horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50

AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED

Letters of Administration having been issued on the 1st day of November , 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of RICKY JOE MITCHELL, in Cause No. 2021-cv-50, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date or they will be forever barred.

THIS, the 4th day of May , 2022.

/s/ Amber Lea Skeen/s

AMBER LEA SKEEN, Administratrix

OF COUNSEL:

JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464

HORAN & HORAN, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

1500 GATE WAY

POST OFFICE BOX 2166

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38902

TELEPHONE: (662) 226-2185

FACSIMILE: (662) 226-2127

e-mail: horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE ON

COUNTY SCHOOL LANDS

Sealed bids will be received by the East Tallahatchie Board of Education, 411 East Chestnut St, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921 up to and no later than 6:30 P.M., June 9, 2022, and opened immediately thereafter for the right to THIN TIMBER designated for that purpose on approximately 150 acres of School Trust Lands in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 03 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale, submission of bids, and a copy of the sample contract should be obtained from the Area Forester, Chris Shaw, 108 Bethlehem Road, Batesville, Mississippi, 38606, Telephone (662) 563-3824 or 601-720-7598. Prospective Bidders shall be required to present a Performance Bond in the amount as specified within the sample contract at the signing of the Timber Sale Contract. The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

01 - Katie Calloway

34 - Kamela Smith

44 - Audreanna Daniels

B15 - Jaquill Crawford

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, Deceased

Sandra D. Supple and Richard L. McDaniel, Petitioners

Cause No. 2022-13

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

Count of Tallahatchie

To: All unknown heirs-at-law of Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased, and all persons claiming or having a legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased, wherever located, whose names, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners or their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal or equitable interest, the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased. You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this County by Sandra D. Supple, Administratrix of the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington. Defendants other than you in this action are none.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased, who departed this life on November 23, 2019 and having a fixed place of residence in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on July 7th, 2022 before the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, First Judicial District which will be held in Coahoma County, Mississippi at 115 First Street, Clarksdale, MS 38614 and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this the 17th day of Ma, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

Anita Greenwood

By: Vickie Ross, D.C.

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR A HUNTING LEASE

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 26 North, Range 3 East 533.00 acres of forest land located in Section 16, Township 26 North, Range 3 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. As shown on Tax Plat Map 011-16-001.00.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” # 16-26N-3E on approximately 533.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-26N-3E, containing 533.00 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, Mississippi 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR A HUNTING LEASE

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 23 North, Range 3 East

572.00 acres, m/l of timber land in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, less and except the open farmland scattered throughout all four quarter sections.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” # 16-23N-3E on approximately 572.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-23N-3E, containing 572.00 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, Mississippi 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Michelle Ellis n/k/a Michelle Goodman and Elvis Goodman executed and delivered to L. Bradley Dillard, as Trustee, and Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., as Lender, a Deed of Trust dated January 5, 2011, as recorded in Book 361 at Page 331 in the land records of the Chancery Clerk of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. appointed and substituted Bennett Lotterhos Sulser & Wilson, P.A. as Trustee under the Deed of Trust pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee dated April 29, 2022, as recorded in Book 2 at Page 355 in the land records of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of the indebtedness secured thereby, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell the land and property in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder together with Trustee’s fees, attorneys’ fees, and expenses of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, Bennett Lotterhos Sulser & Wilson, P.A., Substituted Trustee, will on June 17, 2022, offer for sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash within legal hours (between 11 A.M. and 4 P.M.) at the main front door of the Tallahatchie County courthouse located in Sumner, Mississippi, the following described land and property situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, being the same land and property described in the Deed of Trust:

Lot 3, Block 2, Carey Hayes Compress, addition to Town of Tutwiler.

and

Lot 2, Block 2, Carey Hayes Compress, addition to Town of Tutwiler.

Street Address: 409 Little St., Tutwiler, MS 38963

And the manufactured home located on the foregoing property described as follows: Make: CMH; Year: 2009; Model: RIVERLAND; Serial Number: CS2010621TNAB.

WE WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in Bennett Lotterhos Sulser & Wilson, P.A. as Substitute Trustee. The subject property will be sold on an "As Is, Where Is" basis without any warranty or recourse, express or implied, as to title, possession, use, or enjoyment, and further subject to the following: (1) Any unpaid taxes against the property; (2) any prior or superior easements, conditions, covenants, rights-of-way, or subdivision plats affecting the property; (3) any dedication of roads affecting the property and any governmental zoning and subdivision ordinances or regulations in effect; and (4) any prior or superior liens, judgments, deeds of trust, or other interests of record regarding the property.

WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of May 2022.

BENNETT LOTTERHOS SULSER & WILSON, P.A.,

Substituted Trustee

By: /s/ Andrew R. Wilson

Andrew R. Wilson (Miss. Bar #102862)

BENNETT LOTTERHOS SULSER & WILSON, P.A.

P.O. Box 98

Jackson, MS 39205-0098

(601) 944-0466

awilson@blswlaw.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF CALLIE WIMBERLY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 2022-9-2

RALPH WIMBERLY PETITIONER

V.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF CALLIE WIMBERLY, DECEASED RESPONDENTS

SUMMON BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: All Unknown Heirs at Law and/or Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Callie Wimberly, Deceased.

You have been named hereto as Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by Ralph Wimberly, father of Callie Wimberly, Deceased, seeking a decree determining heirship and the determination of wrongful death beneficiaries.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 a.m. on July 6, 2022, before the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be held in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, 151 North Court Street, Sumner, Mississippi 38957.

You are further notified that your failure to appear in court on the day and time herein set forth will result in a judgment against you for the relief prayed for in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this the 17 day of May, 2022

SEAL ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: G. Standridge, D.C.

ORDINANCE PROHIBITING THE USE, PURCHASE, POSSESSION, DISTRIBUTION, SALE OR OFFERING FOR SALE OF SYNTHETIC OPIOID OR OTHER SYNTHETIC PRODUCTS; PROHIBITED

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi has determined that certain businesses within The City of Charleston, Mississippi are selling certain substances when ingested produce intoxicating effects similar to cocaine; and

WHEREAS, the substances described below are not yet categorized as illegal controlled substances under state or federal law; and

WHEREAS, the substances described below are often used as an alternative to cocaine and other controlled substances and are potentially dangerous to users; and

WHEREAS, a review of the scientific literature and the reports of law enforcement and health officials reveals that the effects of these substances are a health concern to the citizens of Charleston, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of The City of Charleston, Mississippi has determined the need to establish regulations preventing the use, possession, purchase, distribution, sale or attempt to use, possess, purchase, distribute or sell or publicly display for sale any one or more of the following chemicals within The City of Charleston, Mississippi; and therefore, adopt the following regulations and penalties; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Sections 19-3-40 and 19-3-41 of the Mississippi Code Annotated (1972), this Ordinance Prohibiting the Use, Purchase, Possession, Distribution, Sale or Offer for Sale of Synthetic Opioid is for the immediate and temporary preservation of the public peace, health and safety and shall become effective immediately upon its adoption, and prior to being recorded and published, as the best interests of the public will be served by the immediate effectiveness of this Ordinance.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION I.

Use, purchase, possession, distribution, sale or offering for sale of synthetic opioid, other synthetic products, or kratom; prohibited.

1) No person shall use, possess, purchase, distribute, manufacture, sell or attempt to use, possess, purchase, distribute or sale or publicly display for sale any one or more of the following within the City:

a. Products sold as “kratom,” or any other part of the plant Mitragyna speciosa, Mitragyna speciosa Korth, Mitragyna speciosa leaf extract, Mitragyna speciosa extract, whether growing or not, and any compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, capsule, tablet, caplet, gelcap, pill, powder, liquid, vegetative material, mixture, or preparation of the plant, including but not limited to any product containing mitragynine, or 7-hydroxymitragynine.

b. This includes any Mitragyna speciosa specific alkaloids, isomers, esters, ethers, salts, and salts of isomers, esters, and ethers, including but not limited to synthetics or natural products which include the active ingredients in kratom, such as:

i. Ajmaclicine (raubasine);

ii. Mitraphylline;

iii. Rhynchophylline;

iv. Mitragynine pseudoindosyl;

v. Or other similar product(s) with the active ingredients or with similar structural analogs commonly found in Kratom, including:

1. Corynantheidine, 7-acetoxymitragynine, corynoxine A and B, 3-dehydromitragynine, 3-isocorynantheidine, 3-isopaynantheine, isomitraphylline, isospeciofoline, isospecionoxeine, mitraciliatine, mitrafoline, mitragynaline, mitraphyline, mitraspecin, paynantheine, speciociliatin, speciofolin, speciogynine, specionoxein, speciophylline, and stipulatine.

vi. This shall include every variation of products sold using the trade name Kratom or similar trade names or descriptors, including, but not limited to: Krathom, Kakuam, Ketum, Kratum, Ithang, Thang, Thom, Biak, Biak-Biak, Mambog, Super K, Life Force K, K-Chill, Herbal Speedball, VivaZen, or K-shot.

2) If any of the aforementioned substances shall be found in the possession of any person, unless specifically excluded herein, the substances shall be confiscated by law enforcement officials.

3) It shall not be an offense under subsection (a) above of this Ordinance if a person shall be acting at the direction of an authorized agent of the Charleston Police Department, or ensure compliance with this law prohibiting the use, possession, purchase, distribution or sale or the attempt to use, possess, purchase, distribute or sale or publicly display for sale the aforementioned substances.

4) This Ordinance shall not apply to any person who shall commit any act described in this Ordinance pursuant to the direction or prescription of a duly licensed physician or dentist authorized to direct or prescribe such act. This Ordinance shall not apply to the inhalation of anesthesia for a medical or dental purpose which inhalation or anesthesia shall be administered by or under the suspicion of a duly licensed physician or dentist.

5) Any person found to be guilty of violating this Ordinance shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine not to exceed $1,000.00 or imprisoned in the county jail not to exceed six months or both.

SECTION II. REPEALING CLAUSE

All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herein shall be, and the same are hereby repealed.

SECTION III. EFFECTIVE DATE

As of July 15, 2022, this Ordinance will take effect.

-s- Sedrick Smith Sr., Mayor, City of Charleston, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

-s- Ana F. Ealy, Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

In the Matter of the Estate of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased

Ryan Hampton Smith, Administrator

Cause No.: 2021-43

SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: Any and all heirs of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased

You have been made a respondent in the petition filed in this Court by Ryan Hampton Smith, who is the Administrator of the Estate of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased, who has filed a Petition for Determination of Heirs-at-Law.

You are summoned to appear and answer said Petition for Determination of Heirs-at-Law filed in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 5th day of July, 2022, in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, 1 Court Sq., Charleston, Mississippi 38921.

No answer is required in this matter, however, you may mail or hand deliver a written response to the Petition filed in this action to J. Blake Douglas, 929 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite #1, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.

Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty days after the 2nd day of June, 2022, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not so mailed or delivered, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the complaint/petition.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 24 day of May 2022.

Vickie Ross, D.C., Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County

Issued by:

J. Blake Douglas, MSB #106048

Tannehill, Carmean, McKenzie, PLLC

829 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite #1

Oxford, Mississippi 38655

(662) 236-9996

blake@tannchillcarmean.com

Counsel for the Estate of Calvin Ronald Dahl, Deceased