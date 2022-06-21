ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDDING

Sealed, written formal bid proposals for the above bid will be received electronically via majordesignstudioplans.com or physically by the East Tallahatchie School District, Charleston Mississippi, until 2:00 P.M. (Local Prevailing Time) July 19, 2022, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference concerning the project for East Tallahatchie School District, District-Wide HVAC upgrades will be held at the central office at 411 E. Chestnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Thursday July 7, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is non-mandatory but strongly suggested. East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to withhold the acceptance of any bid if approved for forty-five calendar days from the date bids are opened.

Plan holders are required to register and order bid documents at www.majordesignstudioplans.com. A $150.00 nonrefundable deposit shall be required on each set of hardcopy bid documents and $50.00 for digital set and must be purchased through the website. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Questions regarding website registration and online bidding, please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Questions regarding bid documents, please contact Major Design Studio, PLLC, 1204 2nd Avenue North, Columbus, MS 39701, Phone: 662-798-0836, Fax: 662-798-0839

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Preston’s Repair Shop gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on July 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at 1379 Nelson Circle, Charleston, MS 38920. Preston’s Repair Shop reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2004 Peterbilt 379, VIN: 1XP5DB9X94D819057

2009 Eagle Trailer Mfg.,

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

The City of Charleston is now accepting public comments in anticipation of submitting an application for the Housing Preservation Grant. In addition, the city will hold a public meeting on Friday, July 8th, 2022 at 10:00 AM, to be held at City Hall Board Room, located at 26 South Square, Charleston, MS. This public meeting is to inform the general public of the city’s intent to file an application for federal assistance through USDA’s, Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant (HPG) Program in order to make housing repairs for low- and very-low-income residents. The purpose of the public hearing is to give the citizenry an opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project and to offer comments. Written comments may also be submitted to City Hall at this time. For more information please contact the city clerk’s office at 662-647-5841.