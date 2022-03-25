IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES,

BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND LUKE SETH BROWNING, A MINOR,

BY AND THROUGH

HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

CHELSEA BROWNING AKA BAKER CO-PETITIONER

VS. CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 22-cv-00009-CFC

UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Luke Seth Browning, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 21st DAY OF JUNE, 2022 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 1 COURT SQUARE, CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 8th day of March, 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI 38957

BY: Anita Greenwood - Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Frank Willingham, Deceased

No. 2021-31-2

Vidella Willingham, Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

WHEREAS, on February 10, 2022, Letters of Administration were granted to the undersigned, Vidella Willingham, Administratrix of the Estate of Frank Willingham, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-31-2 upon the general docket of said Court in the office of its Clerk in Sumner, Mississippi;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given by the undersigned Administratrix to all persons having claims against the said decedent and his estate to present same to the Clerk of said court for probate, registration and allowance as provided by law within ninty (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice, or same will be forever barred.

Vidella Willingham, Administratrix

Michael Darby & Associates

Solicitors for Administratrix

P.O. Box 1289

100 Public Square

Batesville, MS 38606

Phone: (662) 563-9400

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Frank Willingham, Deceased

No. 2021-31-2

Vidella Willingham, Petitioner

vs.

The Unknown Heirs at Law of Frank Willingham, Deceased; Whose Names, Residences, Whereabouts, Post Office Addresses, and Street Addresses, are Unknown to the Petitioner and to Her Attorney after Diligent Search and Inquiry by Each to Ascertain Same, Respondents

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Heirs at Law of Frank Willingham, Deceased; Whose Names, Residences, Whereabouts, Post Office Addresses, and Street Addresses, are Unknown to the Petitioner and to Her Attorney after Diligent Search and Inquiry by Each to Ascertain Same

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Vidella Willingham, Administratrix of the Estate of Frank Willingham, seeking determination of heirship of Frank Willingham, deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 23rd day of June, 2022, in the Chancery Court courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at 100 North Court Street, Sumner, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this the 7 day of March, 2022.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Michael Darby & Associates

Solicitors for Administratrix

P.O. Box 1289

100 Public Square

Batesville, MS 38606

Phone: (662) 563-9400

SCHOOL DISTRICT DEPOSITORY BID NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to all qualified financial institutions that the School Board of the East Tallahatchie School District pursuant to the provisions of Sections 37-7-333, 27-105-305 and 27-103-315 of the Mississippi code of 1972 as amended, shall receive sealed bids for the privilege of keeping the school district funds from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.

Said bids shall be received at the Office of the Superintendent, East Tallahatchie School District, 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921, until April 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Each bid shall indicate the amount of interest to be paid on checking accounts. Please state other special services that will be available upon approval of proposals. Bid proposal forms can be obtained from the East Tallahatchie School District Office.

The School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bids. In order to be considered, each sealed bid shall have “Depository Bid” written or typed on its face.

Superintendent Johnnie Vick

East Tallahatchie School District

SCHOOL DISTRICT WASTE AND DAIRY BID NOTICE

The East Tallahatchie School District, Board of Trustees will accept sealed bids for the furnishing of dairy and garbarge pickup for the 2022-23 school year (effective July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023). We will received sealed bids until 10:00 a.m. (CDST) on April 14, 2022. All bids will be opened and publicly read on April 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at 411 East Chestnut St., Charleston, MS 38921.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time fo receipt of bids for the period of thirty (30) days. All quotations must be on a delivered price basis. The East Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to cancel bids if services are not satisfactory (based upon availability, delivery, customer service, etc.) at any given time without notice.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and or all bids. Contracts will be awarded to the lowest and/or best bidders. Delivery date or performance times must be indicated. Further, the responsibility of loading and unloading merchandise will be that of the supplier.

Superintendent Johnnie Vick

East Tallahatchie School District

Advertisement for Proposals

The Cleveland School District is soliciting competitive Proposals for Professional Development Training for core subject areas grades K-12 for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications for the RFP’s can be found on the Cleveland School District Web Site: https://www.cleveland.k12.ms.us. Proposals will be taken until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District reserves the right to waive any and/or all formalities and to reject any and/or all proposals.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District.

Dr. Otha Belcher

Superintendent

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Re: The Adoption of the Minor Child Described Herein

Cause No. 2021-1 ADPT

Jackie R. Jones, Petitioner

vs. All Persons Claiming Paternity of and all Persons Claiming an Interest in the Minor Child

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: Any and All Persons Claiming to be the Father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones, whose residence, street, and post office addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in a Petition for Adoption of Jackie R. Jones, Plaintiff, seeking the adoption of the minor child, Madilyn Jade Rose Jones by Jackie R. Jones. There are no defendants in the action other than any and all persons claiming to be the father of Madilyn Jade Rose Jones or anyone claiming an interest in said minor child.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on April 20, 2022 in the Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered in this cause granting the relief requested in the Petition for Adoption filed herein. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal, this the 21st day of March, 2022.

Chancery Court Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921

Address

Sealed BIDS for CITY OF CHARLESTON DEPOT SUBDIVISION SEWER IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until MAY 4, 2022 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin President