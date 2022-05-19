IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND LUKE SETH BROWNING, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS
CHELSEA BROWNING AKA BAKER CO-PETITIONER
VS. CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 22-cv-00009-CFC
UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS
CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Luke Seth Browning, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services.
YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 11th DAY OF JULY, 2022 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE COAHOMA COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 115 1st STREET, CLARKSDALE, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 6th day of May, 2022.
ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI 38957
BY: Anita M. Greenwood - Deputy Clerk
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
First Judicial District
In the Matter of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of April, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
This the 29th day of April, 2022.
Roger Larry Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased
Steven Ray Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased
Thomas U. Reynolds
MSB# 5307
Attorney for Administrator
P.O. Drawer 280
Charleston, MS 38921
(662) 647-3203
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors
Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921
Address
Sealed BIDS for COLE HILL ROAD SITES A-F BANK STABILIZATION EMERGENCY WATERSHED PROTECTION (AWARD ID NO. NR224423XXXXC019) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until JUNE 17, 2022 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.
(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901
(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804
(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503
Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.
Johnny Goodwin
President
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
In the Matter of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased
By: Adell Griffin, Petitioner
Cause No. 2021-CV-18-2WMS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 21st day of March, 2022 by the Chancery Court of the undersigned upon the Estate of James Earl Steele, in Cause Number 2021-CV-18-2WMS.
Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according the law, within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of May, 2022.
Adell Griffin, Administratrix of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased
Leon Johnson, Attorney at Law
35 First Street
PO Box 1044
Grenada, MS 38902-1044
662-226-0782
Fax: 662-226-0786
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATREECIA M. VOWELL, DECEASED NO. 2022- 11-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Patreecia M. Vowell, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the 27th day of April, 2022, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or they will be forever barred.
This, the 10th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Glenn E. Vowell, Administrator
GLENN E. VOWELL, ADMINISTRATOR
Tom T. Ross, Jr., Esquire
Hunt Ross & Allen
A Professional Association
Attorneys for the Administrator
P.O. Box 1196
123 Court Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
Attorneys for Administrator
ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS
The Cleveland School District is soliciting competitive Proposals for Web-based Assessments and Resources for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications for the RFP’s can be found on the Cleveland School District Web Site: https://www.cleveland.k12.ms.us. Proposals will be taken until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022.
The Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District reserves the right to waive any and/or all formalities and to reject any and/or all proposals.
By order of the Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District.
Dr. Otha Belcher
Superintendent
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March 2022, SPP LLC, PO Box 675, Webb, MS 38966, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
Application No. GW-1114; Permitted Acreage: 152; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 03 T23N R02W
Application No. GW-11115; Permitted Acreage: 67; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 34 T24N R02W
Application No GW-11118; Permitted Acreage: 118; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 34 T24N R02W
Application No. GW-11119; Permitted Acreage: 162; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 34 T24N R02W
Application No. GW-45105; Permitted Acreage: 165; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 24 T24N R02W
Application No. GW-45393; Permitted Acreage: 100; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 35 T23N R01W
Application No. GW-45394; Permitted Acreage: 107; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 34 T23N R01W
Application No. GW-45618; Permitted Acreage: 90; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 01 T23N R02W
Application No. GW-45621; Permitted Acreage: 150; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 23 T23N R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, MS 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, MS 39201, on, or after May 10, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water Management District
Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50
AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES OR STATUTORY BENEFICIARIES OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED.
You have been made a Respondent in the Complaint filed in this Court by Amber Lea Skeen, the Administratrix of the Estate of Ricky Joe Mitchell, Deceased, in the Complaint for Determination of Heirs, Etc..
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint filed in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 28th day of June, 2022 , in the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be held in the Courtroom of the Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at Charleston, Mississippi.
No Answer is required in this matter; however, you may mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed in this action to James H. Powell, III, Attorney at Law, 1500 Gateway Street, Grenada, Mississippi 38901
YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 6th day of May, 2022.
CHANCERY COURT CLERK
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY Anita Greenwood, D.C.
OF COUNSEL:
JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464
HORAN & HORAN, PLLC
1500 GATEWAY
POST OFFICE BOX 2166
GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38901
(662) 226-2185
(662) 226-2127
e-mail: horanmain@horanandhoranlaw.com
mailto:horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50
AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED
Letters of Administration having been issued on the 1st day of November , 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of RICKY JOE MITCHELL, in Cause No. 2021-cv-50, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date or they will be forever barred.
THIS, the 4th day of May , 2022.
/s/ Amber Lea Skeen/s
AMBER LEA SKEEN, Administratrix
OF COUNSEL:
JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464
HORAN & HORAN, ATTORNEYS AT LAW
1500 GATE WAY
POST OFFICE BOX 2166
GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38902
TELEPHONE: (662) 226-2185
FACSIMILE: (662) 226-2127
e-mail: horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF Mississippi
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of April 2022, Joseph R.Murphey Jr Farms, PO Box 40, Tippo MS 38962, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
Application No. GW-44044; Permitted Acreage: 60; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 26 T24N R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after July 12, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water Management District
Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist
PUBLIC HEARING
Mid-State Opportunity, Inc. will hold a Public Hearing May 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. via Zoom with meeting ID 89214606543. The purpose is to provide information and secure input from the community regarding 2023 Community Services Block Grant and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs.
INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE ON
COUNTY SCHOOL LANDS
Sealed bids will be received by the East Tallahatchie Board of Education, 411 East Chestnut St, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921 up to and no later than 6:30 P.M., June 9, 2022, and opened immediately thereafter for the right to THIN TIMBER designated for that purpose on approximately 150 acres of School Trust Lands in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 03 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.
Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale, submission of bids, and a copy of the sample contract should be obtained from the Area Forester, Chris Shaw, 108 Bethlehem Road, Batesville, Mississippi, 38606, Telephone (662) 563-3824 or 601-720-7598. Prospective Bidders shall be required to present a Performance Bond in the amount as specified within the sample contract at the signing of the Timber Sale Contract. The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.