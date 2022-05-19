IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND LUKE SETH BROWNING, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

CHELSEA BROWNING AKA BAKER CO-PETITIONER

VS. CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 22-cv-00009-CFC

UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Luke Seth Browning, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 11th DAY OF JULY, 2022 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE COAHOMA COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 115 1st STREET, CLARKSDALE, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 6th day of May, 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI 38957

BY: Anita M. Greenwood - Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

First Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Cause No. 2022-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of April, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 29th day of April, 2022.

Roger Larry Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Steven Ray Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors

Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921

Address

Sealed BIDS for COLE HILL ROAD SITES A-F BANK STABILIZATION EMERGENCY WATERSHED PROTECTION (AWARD ID NO. NR224423XXXXC019) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until JUNE 17, 2022 @ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin

President

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased

By: Adell Griffin, Petitioner

Cause No. 2021-CV-18-2WMS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 21st day of March, 2022 by the Chancery Court of the undersigned upon the Estate of James Earl Steele, in Cause Number 2021-CV-18-2WMS.

Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according the law, within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of May, 2022.

Adell Griffin, Administratrix of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased

Leon Johnson, Attorney at Law

35 First Street

PO Box 1044

Grenada, MS 38902-1044

662-226-0782

Fax: 662-226-0786

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATREECIA M. VOWELL, DECEASED NO. 2022- 11-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Patreecia M. Vowell, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the 27th day of April, 2022, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or they will be forever barred.

This, the 10th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Glenn E. Vowell, Administrator

GLENN E. VOWELL, ADMINISTRATOR

Tom T. Ross, Jr., Esquire

Hunt Ross & Allen

A Professional Association

Attorneys for the Administrator

P.O. Box 1196

123 Court Street

Clarksdale, MS 38614

Attorneys for Administrator

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

The Cleveland School District is soliciting competitive Proposals for Web-based Assessments and Resources for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications for the RFP’s can be found on the Cleveland School District Web Site: https://www.cleveland.k12.ms.us. Proposals will be taken until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District reserves the right to waive any and/or all formalities and to reject any and/or all proposals.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District.

Dr. Otha Belcher

Superintendent

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March 2022, SPP LLC, PO Box 675, Webb, MS 38966, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-1114; Permitted Acreage: 152; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 03 T23N R02W

Application No. GW-11115; Permitted Acreage: 67; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 34 T24N R02W

Application No GW-11118; Permitted Acreage: 118; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 34 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-11119; Permitted Acreage: 162; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 34 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-45105; Permitted Acreage: 165; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 24 T24N R02W

Application No. GW-45393; Permitted Acreage: 100; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 35 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-45394; Permitted Acreage: 107; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 34 T23N R01W

Application No. GW-45618; Permitted Acreage: 90; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of NW1/4 Sec 01 T23N R02W

Application No. GW-45621; Permitted Acreage: 150; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of NE1/4 Sec 23 T23N R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, MS 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, MS 39201, on, or after May 10, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50

AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES OR STATUTORY BENEFICIARIES OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED.

You have been made a Respondent in the Complaint filed in this Court by Amber Lea Skeen, the Administratrix of the Estate of Ricky Joe Mitchell, Deceased, in the Complaint for Determination of Heirs, Etc..

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint filed in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 28th day of June, 2022 , in the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be held in the Courtroom of the Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at Charleston, Mississippi.

No Answer is required in this matter; however, you may mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed in this action to James H. Powell, III, Attorney at Law, 1500 Gateway Street, Grenada, Mississippi 38901

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 6th day of May, 2022.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY Anita Greenwood, D.C.

OF COUNSEL:

JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464

HORAN & HORAN, PLLC

1500 GATEWAY

POST OFFICE BOX 2166

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38901

(662) 226-2185

(662) 226-2127

e-mail: horanmain@horanandhoranlaw.com

mailto:horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50

AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED

Letters of Administration having been issued on the 1st day of November , 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of RICKY JOE MITCHELL, in Cause No. 2021-cv-50, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date or they will be forever barred.

THIS, the 4th day of May , 2022.

/s/ Amber Lea Skeen/s

AMBER LEA SKEEN, Administratrix

OF COUNSEL:

JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464

HORAN & HORAN, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

1500 GATE WAY

POST OFFICE BOX 2166

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38902

TELEPHONE: (662) 226-2185

FACSIMILE: (662) 226-2127

e-mail: horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF Mississippi

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of April 2022, Joseph R.Murphey Jr Farms, PO Box 40, Tippo MS 38962, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-44044; Permitted Acreage: 60; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SW1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 26 T24N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after July 12, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist

PUBLIC HEARING

Mid-State Opportunity, Inc. will hold a Public Hearing May 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. via Zoom with meeting ID 89214606543. The purpose is to provide information and secure input from the community regarding 2023 Community Services Block Grant and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE ON

COUNTY SCHOOL LANDS

Sealed bids will be received by the East Tallahatchie Board of Education, 411 East Chestnut St, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921 up to and no later than 6:30 P.M., June 9, 2022, and opened immediately thereafter for the right to THIN TIMBER designated for that purpose on approximately 150 acres of School Trust Lands in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 03 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale, submission of bids, and a copy of the sample contract should be obtained from the Area Forester, Chris Shaw, 108 Bethlehem Road, Batesville, Mississippi, 38606, Telephone (662) 563-3824 or 601-720-7598. Prospective Bidders shall be required to present a Performance Bond in the amount as specified within the sample contract at the signing of the Timber Sale Contract. The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.