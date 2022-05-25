IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND LUKE SETH BROWNING, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HIS NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT PETITIONERS

CHELSEA BROWNING AKA BAKER CO-PETITIONER

VS. CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 22-cv-00009-CFC

UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose post office address is not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Social Services Regional Director, and, Luke Seth Browning, a minor, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Tallahatchie County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:00 A.M. ON THE 11th DAY OF JULY, 2022 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE COAHOMA COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 115 1st STREET, CLARKSDALE, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 6th day of May, 2022.

ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI 38957

BY: Anita M. Greenwood - Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

First Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Cause No. 2022-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of April, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 29th day of April, 2022.

Roger Larry Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Steven Ray Brown, Joint Executor of the Estate of Geneva Rogers Brown Taylor, Deceased

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB# 5307

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased

By: Adell Griffin, Petitioner

Cause No. 2021-CV-18-2WMS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 21st day of March, 2022 by the Chancery Court of the undersigned upon the Estate of James Earl Steele, in Cause Number 2021-CV-18-2WMS.

Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according the law, within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of May, 2022.

Adell Griffin, Administratrix of the Estate of James Earl Steele, Deceased

Leon Johnson, Attorney at Law

35 First Street

PO Box 1044

Grenada, MS 38902-1044

662-226-0782

Fax: 662-226-0786

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATREECIA M. VOWELL, DECEASED NO. 2022- 11-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Patreecia M. Vowell, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, on the 27th day of April, 2022, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety days from the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or they will be forever barred.

This, the 10th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Glenn E. Vowell, Administrator

GLENN E. VOWELL, ADMINISTRATOR

Tom T. Ross, Jr., Esquire

Hunt Ross & Allen

A Professional Association

Attorneys for the Administrator

P.O. Box 1196

123 Court Street

Clarksdale, MS 38614

Attorneys for Administrator

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

The Cleveland School District is soliciting competitive Proposals for Web-based Assessments and Resources for the 2022-2023 school year. Specifications for the RFP’s can be found on the Cleveland School District Web Site: https://www.cleveland.k12.ms.us. Proposals will be taken until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District reserves the right to waive any and/or all formalities and to reject any and/or all proposals.

By order of the Board of Trustees of the Cleveland School District.

Dr. Otha Belcher

Superintendent

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50

AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES OR STATUTORY BENEFICIARIES OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED.

You have been made a Respondent in the Complaint filed in this Court by Amber Lea Skeen, the Administratrix of the Estate of Ricky Joe Mitchell, Deceased, in the Complaint for Determination of Heirs, Etc..

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint filed in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 28th day of June, 2022 , in the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be held in the Courtroom of the Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, at Charleston, Mississippi.

No Answer is required in this matter; however, you may mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed in this action to James H. Powell, III, Attorney at Law, 1500 Gateway Street, Grenada, Mississippi 38901

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY (30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 6th day of May, 2022.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY Anita Greenwood, D.C.

OF COUNSEL:

JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464

HORAN & HORAN, PLLC

1500 GATEWAY

POST OFFICE BOX 2166

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38901

(662) 226-2185

(662) 226-2127

e-mail: horanmain@horanandhoranlaw.com

mailto:horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED CAUSE NUMBER 2021-CV-50

AMBER LEA SKEEN, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF RICKY JOE MITCHELL, DECEASED

Letters of Administration having been issued on the 1st day of November , 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of RICKY JOE MITCHELL, in Cause No. 2021-cv-50, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date or they will be forever barred.

THIS, the 4th day of May , 2022.

/s/ Amber Lea Skeen/s

AMBER LEA SKEEN, Administratrix

OF COUNSEL:

JAMES H. POWELL, III, MSB # 4464

HORAN & HORAN, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

1500 GATE WAY

POST OFFICE BOX 2166

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI 38902

TELEPHONE: (662) 226-2185

FACSIMILE: (662) 226-2127

e-mail: horanandhoran1@bellsouth.net

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE ON

COUNTY SCHOOL LANDS

Sealed bids will be received by the East Tallahatchie Board of Education, 411 East Chestnut St, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921 up to and no later than 6:30 P.M., June 9, 2022, and opened immediately thereafter for the right to THIN TIMBER designated for that purpose on approximately 150 acres of School Trust Lands in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 03 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale, submission of bids, and a copy of the sample contract should be obtained from the Area Forester, Chris Shaw, 108 Bethlehem Road, Batesville, Mississippi, 38606, Telephone (662) 563-3824 or 601-720-7598. Prospective Bidders shall be required to present a Performance Bond in the amount as specified within the sample contract at the signing of the Timber Sale Contract. The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

01 - Katie Calloway

34 - Kamela Smith

44 - Audreanna Daniels

B15 - Jaquill Crawford

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, Deceased

Sandra D. Supple and Richard L. McDaniel, Petitioners

Cause No. 2022-13

UNKNOWN HEIRS CHANCERY SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

Count of Tallahatchie

To: All unknown heirs-at-law of Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased, and all persons claiming or having a legal or equitable interest in the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased, wherever located, whose names, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office addresses and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioners or their solicitor after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal or equitable interest, the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased. You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this County by Sandra D. Supple, Administratrix of the Estate of Sue McDaniel Dennington. Defendants other than you in this action are none.

The Petitioners are seeking a determination of the rightful heirs-at-law of the late Sue McDaniel Dennington, deceased, who departed this life on November 23, 2019 and having a fixed place of residence in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on July 7th, 2022 before the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, First Judicial District which will be held in Coahoma County, Mississippi at 115 First Street, Clarksdale, MS 38614 and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court on this the 17th day of Ma, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

Anita Greenwood

By: Vickie Ross, D.C.

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR A HUNTING LEASE

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 26 North, Range 3 East 533.00 acres of forest land located in Section 16, Township 26 North, Range 3 East, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. As shown on Tax Plat Map 011-16-001.00.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” # 16-26N-3E on approximately 533.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-26N-3E, containing 533.00 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, Mississippi 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR A HUNTING LEASE

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

Section 16, Township 23 North, Range 3 East

572.00 acres, m/l of timber land in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, less and except the open farmland scattered throughout all four quarter sections.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” # 16-23N-3E on approximately 572.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-23N-3E, containing 572.00 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, Mississippi 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Michelle Ellis n/k/a Michelle Goodman and Elvis Goodman executed and delivered to L. Bradley Dillard, as Trustee, and Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., as Lender, a Deed of Trust dated January 5, 2011, as recorded in Book 361 at Page 331 in the land records of the Chancery Clerk of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. appointed and substituted Bennett Lotterhos Sulser & Wilson, P.A. as Trustee under the Deed of Trust pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee dated April 29, 2022, as recorded in Book 2 at Page 355 in the land records of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of the indebtedness secured thereby, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell the land and property in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder together with Trustee’s fees, attorneys’ fees, and expenses of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, Bennett Lotterhos Sulser & Wilson, P.A., Substituted Trustee, will on June 17, 2022, offer for sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash within legal hours (between 11 A.M. and 4 P.M.) at the main front door of the Tallahatchie County courthouse located in Sumner, Mississippi, the following described land and property situated in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, being the same land and property described in the Deed of Trust:

Lot 3, Block 2, Carey Hayes Compress, addition to Town of Tutwiler.

and

Lot 2, Block 2, Carey Hayes Compress, addition to Town of Tutwiler.

Street Address: 409 Little St., Tutwiler, MS 38963

And the manufactured home located on the foregoing property described as follows: Make: CMH; Year: 2009; Model: RIVERLAND; Serial Number: CS2010621TNAB.

WE WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in Bennett Lotterhos Sulser & Wilson, P.A. as Substitute Trustee. The subject property will be sold on an "As Is, Where Is" basis without any warranty or recourse, express or implied, as to title, possession, use, or enjoyment, and further subject to the following: (1) Any unpaid taxes against the property; (2) any prior or superior easements, conditions, covenants, rights-of-way, or subdivision plats affecting the property; (3) any dedication of roads affecting the property and any governmental zoning and subdivision ordinances or regulations in effect; and (4) any prior or superior liens, judgments, deeds of trust, or other interests of record regarding the property.

WITNESS OUR SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of May 2022.

BENNETT LOTTERHOS SULSER & WILSON, P.A.,

Substituted Trustee

By: /s/ Andrew R. Wilson

Andrew R. Wilson (Miss. Bar #102862)

BENNETT LOTTERHOS SULSER & WILSON, P.A.

P.O. Box 98

Jackson, MS 39205-0098

(601) 944-0466

awilson@blswlaw.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF CALLIE WIMBERLY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 2022-9-2

RALPH WIMBERLY PETITIONER

V.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF CALLIE WIMBERLY, DECEASED RESPONDENTS

SUMMON BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: All Unknown Heirs at Law and/or Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Callie Wimberly, Deceased.

You have been named hereto as Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by Ralph Wimberly, father of Callie Wimberly, Deceased, seeking a decree determining heirship and the determination of wrongful death beneficiaries.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 a.m. on July 6, 2022, before the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to be held in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, 151 North Court Street, Sumner, Mississippi 38957.

You are further notified that your failure to appear in court on the day and time herein set forth will result in a judgment against you for the relief prayed for in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this the 17 day of May, 2022

SEAL ANITA M. GREENWOOD, CLERK

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: G. Standridge, D.C.