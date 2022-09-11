IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OPAL IRENE BLOODWORTH, DECEASED NO. 2022-51-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 19th day of October, 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2022-51-1, to the undersigned Co-Administrators upon the Estate of Opal Irene Bloodworth, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 20th day of October, 2022.

/s/ LINDSEY WOMBLE, Co-Administrator of the Estate of Opal Irene Bloodworth

/s/ CHRISTOPHER ALLAN BLOODWORTH, JR.,Co-Administrator of the Estate of Opal Irene Bloodworth

Rob Tyner MSB No. 99253

P.O. Box 179

Sumner, MS 38957

662-375-8756

Solicitor

Abandoned Property (Trailers)

Free To Remove At Your Expense

The three (3) properties (trailers) located at

• 1139 Tatum Pond Road; Tillatoba, MS

• 1079 Saddle Lane; Tillatoba, MS

• 1039 Saddle Lane; Tillatoba, MS

Are now abandoned trailers left on the late Elizabeth Carr’s estate and will be destroyed after December 31, 2022.

Anyone who is interested can remove the said properties at your expense.

Any individual who responds to this notice agrees to hold faultless for any injury, debt, expense or legal duty any and all persons with interest in the real estate upon which the trailers are located.

This notice constitutes a binding unilateral agreement.

Any questions, please call (734) 221-5060.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF OPAL IRENE BLOODWORTH, Deceased CAUSE NO. 22-51-1

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs at Law of Opal Irene Bloodworth, deceased

You have been made a Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by Lindsey Womble and Christopher Allan Bloodworth, Jr., Plaintiffs, seeking to determine the heirs at law of Opal Irene Bloodworth, deceased.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 11:30 A. M. on the 19th day of December, 2022, in courtroom of the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 25th day of October, 2022.

/s/ Anita Greenwood Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

By: Glenda Standridge, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Mater of the Estate of Harry Walter Ross, III, Deceased

Cause No. 2022-40

Evan R. Ross, Administrator

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice to Creditors of Harry Walter Ross, III, Deceased

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 28th day of October, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, in hte above referenced cause of action, to the undersigned, Evan R. Ross, Administrator of the Estate of Harry Walter Ross, III, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all entities having claims against the estate to present them to the Clerk of this court within ninety (90) days from the date of first (1) publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 03 day of November 2022.

Evan R. Ross, Administrator of the Estate of Harry Walter Ross, III, Deceased

Of counsel:

J. Blake Douglas, MSB #106048

Tannehill Carmean, PLLC

829 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite 1

Oxford, Mississippi 38655

Telephone: (662) 236-9996

Facsimile (662) 234-3949

blake@tannehillcarmean.com

Counsel for the Estate of Harry Walter Ross, III, Deceased

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 10/31/2022

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 56654.20

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 7952.64

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 16557.02

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 22695.13

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 4790.04

001-121 COMPTROLLER 6060.33

001-122 PURCHASING 6481.67

001-123 INVENTORY 777.79

001-124 RECEIVING 1850.80

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 6876.63

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 14802.14

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 5866.71

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 9136.56

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1551.53

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 418.34

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 12177.20

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 15984.98

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 11489.51

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 6873.64

001-165 LUNACY COURT 1920.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 9131.47

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 4691.37

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 6882.80

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 9126.33

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 14213.11

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 80702.67

001-201 WORK CENTER 56756.00

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 6751.32

001-220 CCA-PRISON 35483.80

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 5152.59

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4310.60

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 4122.79

001-500 LIBRARY 8235.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 3102.70

001-540 FAIR ASSOCIATION 5500.00

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2853.39

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3253.02

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 58031.00

026-900 97089.32

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 108889.25

097-233 E911 5238.72

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 593.50

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 7202.59

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 8643.58

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 1196789.89

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

400-340 SOLID WASTE 33747.99

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 9736.05

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 2050309.75 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING OCTOBER 31, 2022 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MILDRED H. FULKS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2022-54

WADE WALKER HOLLAND PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 1st day of November, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of MILDRED H. FULKS, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 1st day of November, A.D., 2022.

/s/ Wade Walker Holland WADE WALKER HOLLAND

Executor of the Estate of MILDRED H. FULKS, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2007 Ford 500

White in color

VIN: 1FAHP25137G164331

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2008 GMC Acadia

White in color

VIN: 1GKER337181196417

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2020 Dodge Charger

White in Color

VIN: 2B3CA3CVDAH198287

Odometer reading: ?

4. 1999 Ford Ranger

Black in color

VIN: 1FTCR10X6MUB22186

Odometer reading: ?

5. 2001 Ford Explorer

Green in color

VIN: 1FMZU721UC08516

Odometer reading: ?

6. 2002 GMC Envoy

Tan in color

VIN: 1GKDT135122447993

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS.

(662) 647-3601

PUBLIC NOTICE

Country Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 et. seq. of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Country Mini Storage, 32809 Hwy 32 Oakland, MS 38948 on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at its self-storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #1 - Tamatha Melton

Unit #9 - Tamatha Melton

The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi (the "County") took up for consideration the matter of providing financing for certain capital improvements in the County and, after a discussion of the subject matter, the following resolution was presented for consideration:

RESOLUTION DECLARING THE INTENTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI (THE “COUNTY”) TO ISSUE, IN ONE OR MORE SERIES, (I) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF THE COUNTY, AND/OR (II) A GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND OF THE COUNTY FOR SALE TO THE MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK, ALL IN A TOTAL AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED FOUR MILLION TWO HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($4,250,000); DIRECTING THE PUBLICATION OF A NOTICE OF SUCH INTENTION; AND FOR RELATED PURPOSES.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of the County (the "Governing Body"), acting for and on behalf of the County, is authorized by Sections 19-9-1 et seq., Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and supplemented from time to time (the "County Bond Act"), to issue general obligation bonds for the purposes set forth therein, including, but not limited to, (a) constructing, reconstructing, and repairing roads, highways and bridges, and acquiring the necessary land, including land for road building materials, and acquiring rights-of-way therefor and the purchase of heavy construction equipment and accessories thereto reasonably required to construct, repair and renovate roads, highways and bridges and approaches thereto within the County, (b) purchasing machinery and equipment which have an expected useful life in excess of ten (10) years, and (c) for other authorized purposes under the County Bond Act, including paying the costs of borrowing (collectively, the "Project"); and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body, acting for and on behalf of the County, is authorized by the County Bond Act to issue general obligation bonds of the County for the purpose of providing financing for the Project; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body, acting for and on behalf of the County, is also authorized under the County Bond Act and Sections 31-25-1 et seq., Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and supplemented from time to time (the "Bank Act" and together with the County Bond Act, the “Act”), and other applicable laws of the State of Mississippi (the "State"), to issue a general obligation bond of the County to be sold to the Mississippi Development Bank (the "Bank") to finance the costs of the Project; and

WHEREAS, the Project is in accordance with and in furtherance of the provisions of the Act; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body is authorized to provide financing for the costs of the Project either (a) through the issuance of general obligation bonds of the County (the "Bonds") pursuant to the County Bond Act, and/or (b) through the issuance of a general obligation bond of the County to be sold to the Bank (the "County Bond") pursuant to the Act; all in a total aggregate principal amount not to exceed Four Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($4,250,000), such Bonds or County Bond may be issued in one or more series; and

WHEREAS, as of October 10, 2022, the assessed value of all taxable property within the County, according to the last completed assessment for taxation, is $131,839,601, the County has outstanding bonded indebtedness as subject to the fifteen percent (15%) debt limit prescribed by Section 19 9 5 of the County Bond Act of $615,762, and has outstanding bonded and floating indebtedness as subject to the twenty percent (20%) debt limit prescribed by Section 19 9 5 of the County Bond Act, in the amount of $615,762; and

WHEREAS, the Bonds and/or the County Bond, when added to the outstanding bonded indebtedness of the County, including any indebtedness of the County issued subsequent to the adoption of this resolution but prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, will not result in bonded indebtedness, exclusive of indebtedness not subject to the aforesaid fifteen percent (15%) debt limit, of more than fifteen percent (15%) of the assessed value of all taxable property within the County, and will not result in indebtedness, both bonded and floating, exclusive of indebtedness not subject to the aforesaid twenty percent (20%) debt limit, in excess of twenty percent (20%) of the assessed value of all taxable property within the County, and will not exceed any constitutional or statutory limitation upon indebtedness which may be incurred by the County; and

WHEREAS, there has been no increase in said bonded and floating general obligation indebtedness of the County since October 10, 2022; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body has determined that it is necessary for the health and well-being of the citizens of the County and it would be in the best interest of the County for the Governing Body to provide financing for the costs of the Project by borrowing money through the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, in one or more series, all in accordance with the County Bond Act and/or the Bank Act; and

WHEREAS, in connection with the Project, the County expects to incur expenses for which the County will advance internal funds; and

WHEREAS, the County desires to be able to reimburse itself for all or a portion of such expenses of the Project from the proceeds of the Bonds or the County Bond; and

WHEREAS, the County reasonably expects that it will incur expenditures prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond which it intends to reimburse with the proceeds of the Bonds and/or the County Bond upon the issuance thereof. This declaration of official intent to reimburse expenditures made prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond in anticipation of the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond is made pursuant to Department of Treasury Regulations Section 1.150-2 (the “Reimbursement Regulations”). The Project for which such expenditures are made is the same as described hereinabove. The maximum principal amount of debt expected to be issued for the Project is the amount hereinabove set forth; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body is authorized and empowered by the Act to issue the Bonds and/or the County Bond for the purposes as hereinafter set forth and there are no other available funds on hand or available from regular sources of income for such purposes.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE COUNTY, ACTING FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE COUNTY, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. The Governing Body, acting for and on behalf of the County, hereby declares its intention to either (a) issue and sell the Bonds pursuant to the County Bond Act, and/or (b) issue and sell the County Bond to the Bank pursuant to the Act, in one or more series, all in a total aggregate principal amount not to exceed Four Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($4,250,000).

SECTION 2. The Bonds and/or the County Bond will be issued, in one or more series, for the purpose of financing the Project, as authorized by the Act.

SECTION 3. The Bonds and/or the County Bond may be issued in one or more series and, if issued, will be general obligations of the County payable as to principal and interest out of and secured by an irrevocable pledge of the avails of a direct and continuing tax to be levied annually without limitation as to time, rate, or amount upon all the taxable property within the geographical limits of the County; provided, however, that such tax levy for any year shall be abated pro tanto to the extent the County on or prior to September 1 of that year has transferred money to the bond fund of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, as applicable, or has made other provisions for funds, to be applied toward the payment of the principal of and interest on the Bonds and/or the County Bond, as applicable, due during the ensuing fiscal year of the County, in accordance with the provisions of the bond resolution adopted by the Governing Body in connection with the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond.

SECTION 4. The Governing Body proposes to direct the issuance of all or any portion of the Bonds or the County Bond in the amount and for the purposes and secured as aforesaid at a meeting of the Governing Body to be held at its usual meeting place in the Board of Supervisors room in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, located at One Main Street, Charleston, Mississippi, at the hour of 10:00 o'clock a.m. on November 14, 2022, or at some meeting or meetings subsequent thereto; provided, however, that if twenty percent (20%), or fifteen hundred (1500), whichever is less, of the qualified electors of the County shall file a written protest with the Chancery Clerk of the Governing Body (the "Clerk") at her office located at One Main Street, Charleston, Mississippi, against the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond on or before the aforesaid date and hour, then the Bonds and/or the County Bond shall not be issued unless approved at an election on the question thereof called and held as is provided by law; provided, further that if no sufficient protest is filed, then the Bonds and/or the County Bond may be issued and sold in one or more series without an election on the question of the issuance thereof at any time within a period of two (2) years after November 14, 2022.

SECTION 5. The Clerk is hereby directed to publish a copy of this resolution once a week for at least three (3) consecutive weeks in The Sun-Sentinel, a newspaper published in the City of Charleston and having a general circulation in the County and qualified under the provisions of Section 13 3 31, Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and supplemented from time to time, with the first publication being not less than twenty-one (21) days prior to the date set forth in Section 4 of this resolution, and the last publication being made not more than seven (7) days prior to such date.

SECTION 6. The Clerk is hereby directed to procure from the publisher of the aforesaid newspaper the customary proof of the publication of this resolution and have the same before the Governing Body on the date and hour specified in Section 4 hereof.

SECTION 7. The County reasonably expects that it will incur expenditures prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, which it intends to reimburse with the proceeds of the Bonds and/or the County Bond upon the issuance thereof. This declaration of official intent to reimburse expenditures made prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond in anticipation of the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond is made pursuant to the Reimbursement Regulations. The Project for which such expenditures are made is the same as described hereinabove. The maximum principal amount of debt expected to be issued for the Project is the amount hereinabove set forth. The Bonds and/or the County, in one or more series, will not exceed the total aggregate principal amount of Four Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($4,250,000).

SECTION 8. If any one or more of the provisions of this resolution shall for any reason be held to be illegal or invalid, such illegality or invalidity shall not affect any of the other provisions of this resolution, but this resolution shall be construed and enforced as if such illegal or invalid provision or provisions had not been contained herein.

Supervisor Cole made the motion and Supervisor Echols seconded the motion to adopt the foregoing resolution, and the question being put to a roll call vote, the result was as follows:

Supervisor Kenneth Buck Havens voted: yea

Supervisor Johnny Goodwin voted: yea

Supervisor Larry Cole voted: yea

Supervisor Marcus Echols voted: yea

Supervisor Eddie J. Meeks voted: yea

The motion having received the affirmative vote of a majority of the members of the Board of Supervisors present, being a quorum of said Board of Supervisors, the President declared the motion carried and the resolution adopted this 10th day of October 2022.

/s/ Johnny Goodwin President of the Board of Supervisors of

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

ATTEST:

/s/ Anita Greenwood Clerk of the Board of Supervisors of

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi