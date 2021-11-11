NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 1ST DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 18, 2007, executed by W. W. ANDERSON, HELEN MARGARET V. ANDERSON, conveying certain real property therein described to LENDERS FIRST CHOICE, MS, as Trustee, for FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B., Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded January 8, 2008, in Deed Book 501, Page 527 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on November 18, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the east front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL EXISTING OR SUBSEQUENTLY ERECTED OR AFFIXED BUILDINGS, IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXTURES; ALL EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF WAY, AND APPURTENANCES; ALL WATER, WATER RIGHTS AND DITCH RIGHTS (INCLUDING STOCK IN UTILITIES WITH DITCH OR IRRIGATION RIGHTS); AND ALL OTHER RIGHTS, ROYALTIES, AND PROFITS RELATING TO THE REAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ALL MINERALS, OIL, GAS, GEOTHERMAL AND SIMILAR MATTERS, LOCATED IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

(THE REAL PROPERTY):

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF BLOCK 9, NORTHEAST WARD; THENCE EAST 125 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 75 FEET; THENCE WEST 125 FEET; THENCE NORTH 75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 060E22005; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK 264, PAGE 455 (RECORDED 10/28/70)

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 210 N SABINE STREET, CHARLESTON, MS 38921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-53

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of October, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 14 day of October, 2021.

James P. Morgan, Executor of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB #5307

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT TALLAHATCHIE OF COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of George B. Peters Jr., Deceased

Cause Number: 2021-45

Britni Goad, Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted by Decreen of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, On the 29th day of September, 2021, the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of George B. Peters, Jr., Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present hte same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, for probate of the deceased’s intestate estate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Respectfully submitted, 19th day of October, 2021.

Britni Goad, Administratrix

Jason E. Campbell, MSB 103792

Campbell Law Firm

904 S. Main Street

Water Valley, MS 38965

662-537-*4921

jason@campbellawms.net

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Guardianship of Caporsha Tarice Spurlock, A Minor

By Tina Marie Morris, Next Friend

vs. Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause NO. 2021-23-2

UNKNOWN FATHER OF A.B.S. Summons

To: Unknown father of A.B.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office address and street address is unknown to the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of A.B.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of A.B.S. whose date of birth is August 18, 2021, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed aainst you in this action on December 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. via zoom with a meeting ID of 849 3567 2606 and a passcode of 869887, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. You may contact Amanda Hargrove, Court Administrator at wmsanders.sjohnson@gmail.com for more information on the zoom hearing.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 27th day of October, 2021.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Vickie Ross, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY J. HOLLINGSWORTH, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-56

PAM W. BROOKS PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 2nd day of November, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Terry J. Hollingsworth, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 2nd day of November, A.D., 2021.

/s/ Pam W. Brooks

PAM W. BROOKS , Executrix of the Estate of TERRY J. HOLLINGSWORTH, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November 2021, Bradley B. Hausner of 1000 Robert E. Lee Drive, Greenwood, MS 38930 has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51816; Acres 165; Location: NW1/4, of the NW1/4, of Sec 17, T24N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protesting in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 7th day of December, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Jon Ray, Permit Data Specialist

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE J. HOOPER, DECEASED, BY AND THROUGH TRAMAINIA HOOPER, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE J. HOOPER, PETITIONER CAUSE NO.: 2021-cv-3-2WMS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned, Tramainia Hooper, on the 25th day of October, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District, Mississippi on the Estate of Bessie Hooper, Deceased,late of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi in Cause No. 2021-3-2, on the docket of said Court, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of first publication hereof or they will be forever barred.

Witness the Signature of the undersigned Administratrix, on this day the 30th day of October, 2021.

/s/ Tramainia Hooper

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Charles Freeland Newton, Jr., Deceased

Cause No. 2021-24-2

Charles Freeland Newton, III, Benjamin Lewis Newton, Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having being granted on the 3rd day of November, A.D., 2021 by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of Charles Freeland Newton, Jr., Estate, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 4th day of November, A.D., 2021

Charles Freeland Newton III, Executor

Attorney for Executory, Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-588-9549

PUBLIC NOTICE

AirSpaces, LLC is proposing to install a guyed telecommunications tower to be located off of Highway 35, Charleston, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at latitude 34° 00’ 46.2” north and longitude 90° 04’ 4.9” west. The height of the tower will be 94.5 meters above ground level (158.7 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have steady red lights, FAA Style E (L-864/L-865-/L-810). Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Chad Stinnett during normal business hours at (205) 629-3868. Any interested party may submit comments within 30 days of this publication with Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125 for comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1204934. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, Alabama 35125.