IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Guardianship of Caporsha Tarice Spurlock, A Minor

By Tina Marie Morris, Next Friend

vs. Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause NO. 2021-23-2

UNKNOWN FATHER OF A.B.S. Summons

To: Unknown father of A.B.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office address and street address is unknown to the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of A.B.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of A.B.S. whose date of birth is August 18, 2021, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed aainst you in this action on December 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. via zoom with a meeting ID of 849 3567 2606 and a passcode of 869887, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. You may contact Amanda Hargrove, Court Administrator at wmsanders.sjohnson@gmail.com for more information on the zoom hearing.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 27th day of October, 2021.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Vickie Ross, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY J. HOLLINGSWORTH, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-56

PAM W. BROOKS PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 2nd day of November, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Terry J. Hollingsworth, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 2nd day of November, A.D., 2021.

/s/ Pam W. Brooks

PAM W. BROOKS , Executrix of the Estate of TERRY J. HOLLINGSWORTH, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE J. HOOPER, DECEASED, BY AND THROUGH TRAMAINIA HOOPER, ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE J. HOOPER, PETITIONER CAUSE NO.: 2021-cv-3-2WMS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned, Tramainia Hooper, on the 25th day of October, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Second Judicial District, Mississippi on the Estate of Bessie Hooper, Deceased,late of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi in Cause No. 2021-3-2, on the docket of said Court, Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of first publication hereof or they will be forever barred.

Witness the Signature of the undersigned Administratrix, on this day the 30th day of October, 2021.

/s/ Tramainia Hooper

(11-11, 18, 25)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Charles Freeland Newton, Jr., Deceased

Cause No. 2021-24-2

Charles Freeland Newton, III, Benjamin Lewis Newton, Petitioners

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having being granted on the 3rd day of November, A.D., 2021 by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of Charles Freeland Newton, Jr., Estate, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first date of publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated this the 4th day of November, A.D., 2021

Charles Freeland Newton III, Executor

Attorney for Executory, Carol Turner

PO Box 185

Charleston, MS 38921

662-588-9549

CHILD FIND PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

The West Tallahatchie School District is participating in an ongoing statewide effort to identify and evaluate children from birth to twenty-one who may have a physical, mental, communicative, and/or emotional disability. Early identification of children in need of special education services is important. Our school district offers a variety of special programs to meet the needs of students identified with a disability.

Information from parents and community agencies will be used to determine present and future program needs as progress is made toward our goal of providing a free, appropriate public education to each student. Data that identifies an individual child will be confidentally maintained.

If you know of any child who may need to be referred for services, please contact Lillie Ramsey at the following address and/or phone number:

West Tallahatchie School District

P.O. Box 129

Webb, Mississippi 38966

Phone: (662) 375-9291, ext. 205

Lillie Ramsey, Director of Special Education

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Heirship of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased

Cause Number 2021-55

Phyllis Wilbourn Haynes and Sandra Kay Wilbourn, Petitioners

RULE 81(D)(1) SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

First Judicial District

To: All Unkown Heirs of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased

Take Notice that a heir call will be held in the above styled and numberd action to which you are an interested party on the 21st day of December, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Chancery Court Office in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Rose Mariah Wilbourn, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(1) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, You should appear in court in person on the Date, Time and Place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 12th day of November, 2021.

Tallahatchie County

First Judicial District

Chancery Court Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 100 KW GENERATOR

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept proposals for the purchase of an 100KW Generator. Until the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. on Tuesday, the 7th day of, December 2021 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened on Tuesday, the 7th day of December, 2021 shortly thereafter at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

Instruction to Bidders:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION. Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: THE PURCHASE OF AN 100KW GENERATOR

OPENING DATE/TIME: Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 AT 10:00 A. M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F. O. B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidder’s authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

11. The board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 1st day of November, 2021.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUANNE P. COSSAR, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-57

GEORGE P. COSSAR, JR., PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 8th day of November, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Louanne P. Cossar, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 8th day of November, A.D., 2021.

GEORGE P. COSSAR, JR., Executor of the Estate of LOUANNE P. COSSAR, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com