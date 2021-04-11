NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 1ST DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 18, 2007, executed by W. W. ANDERSON, HELEN MARGARET V. ANDERSON, conveying certain real property therein described to LENDERS FIRST CHOICE, MS, as Trustee, for FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B., Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded January 8, 2008, in Deed Book 501, Page 527 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on November 18, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the east front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL EXISTING OR SUBSEQUENTLY ERECTED OR AFFIXED BUILDINGS, IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXTURES; ALL EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF WAY, AND APPURTENANCES; ALL WATER, WATER RIGHTS AND DITCH RIGHTS (INCLUDING STOCK IN UTILITIES WITH DITCH OR IRRIGATION RIGHTS); AND ALL OTHER RIGHTS, ROYALTIES, AND PROFITS RELATING TO THE REAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ALL MINERALS, OIL, GAS, GEOTHERMAL AND SIMILAR MATTERS, LOCATED IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

(THE REAL PROPERTY):

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF BLOCK 9, NORTHEAST WARD; THENCE EAST 125 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 75 FEET; THENCE WEST 125 FEET; THENCE NORTH 75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 060E22005; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK 264, PAGE 455 (RECORDED 10/28/70)

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 210 N SABINE STREET, CHARLESTON, MS 38921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

RULE 81 SUMMONS

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, Deceased

No. 2021-52

SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: Tameka Slaughter, who is a non-resident of the state of Mississippi and whose post office address and street address is unknown after diligent inquiry

And

The Heirs at Law of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, Deceased, Mary Scurlock, Deceased, Dorothy Scurlock, Deceased and Andre Slaughter, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Lizzie Scurlock Miles, Plaintiff(s(s), seeking Determination of the Heirs at Law of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, deceased, Mary Scurlock, deceased, Dorothy Scurlock, deceased, and Andre Slaughter, deceased. Defendants other than you in this action are The Heir at Law of Lizzie Scurlock, Mary Scurlock, Dorothy Scurlock and Andre Slaughter.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 22nd day of November, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County, First Judicial District, Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 13th day of October, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County

P.O. box 350

Charleston, MS 38921

Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-53

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of October, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 14 day of October, 2021.

James P. Morgan, Executor of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB #5307

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

IN THE CHANCERY COURT TALLAHATCHIE OF COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of George B. Peters Jr., Deceased

Cause Number: 2021-45

Britni Goad, Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted by Decreen of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, On the 29th day of September, 2021, the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of George B. Peters, Jr., Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present hte same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, for probate of the deceased’s intestate estate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Respectfully submitted, 19th day of October, 2021.

Britni Goad, Administratrix

Jason E. Campbell, MSB 103792

Campbell Law Firm

904 S. Main Street

Water Valley, MS 38965

662-537-*4921

jason@campbellawms.net

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR A HUNTING LEASE

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 16, Township 25 North, Range 2 East

The entire section, containing 637.20 acres, m/l, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 11th day of November 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the Entire Parcel and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting Bid” #16 16-25N-2E on Approximately 637.20 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-25N-2E, containing 637.20 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, MS 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. oin the 11th day of November 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent

CHILD FIND PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

The West Tallahatchie School District is participating in an ongoing statewide effort to identify and evaluate children from birth to twenty-one who may have a physical, mental, communicative, and/or emotional disability. Early identification of children in need of special education services is important. Our school district offers a variety of special programs to meet the needs of students identified with a disability.

Information from parents and community agencies will be used to determine present and future program needs as progress is made toward our goal of providing a free, appropriate public education to each student. Data that identifies an individual child will be confidentally maintained.

If you know of any child who may need to be referred for services, please contact Lillie Ramsey at the following address and/or phone number:

West Tallahatchie School District

P.O. Box 129

Webb, Mississippi 38966

Phone: (662) 375-9291, ext. 205

Lillie Ramsey, Director of Special Education

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Guardianship of Caporsha Tarice Spurlock, A Minor

By Tina Marie Morris, Next Friend

vs. Latricia Larrnetta Spurlock and Unknown Father of A.B.S., Defendants

Cause NO. 2021-23-2

UNKNOWN FATHER OF A.B.S. Summons

To: Unknown father of A.B.S., wherever located, whose name, residence, addresses, whereabouts, post office address and street address is unknown to the Plaintiff, and there solicitor, after diligent search and inquiry by both to ascertain same, having or claiming to have any legal interest as the father of A.B.S.

The Plaintiff is seeking a determination of the putative father of A.B.S. whose date of birth is August 18, 2021, and having a fixed place of residence in the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, MS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed aainst you in this action on December 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. via zoom with a meeting ID of 849 3567 2606 and a passcode of 869887, before the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. You may contact Amanda Hargrove, Court Administrator at wmsanders.sjohnson@gmail.com for more information on the zoom hearing.

Issued under my hand and seal, on this the 27th day of October, 2021.

By: Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

Vickie Ross, D.C.

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 10/31/2021

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 51146.90

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 5756.25

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 14611.48

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 26601.79

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 3766.60

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5725.88

001-122 PURCHASING 5497.78

001-123 INVENTORY 755.50

001-124 RECEIVING 1796.86

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 5726.65

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 17129.88

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 5395.41

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 11678.03

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 696.85

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 406.13

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 12084.49

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 28439.77

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 10531.31

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 6573.27

001-165 LUNACY COURT 2450.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 8282.68

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 5393.86

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 5843.80

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 7720.34

001-180 ELECTION 228.24

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 18528.66

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 72239.85

001-201 WORK CENTER 51881.98

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 5432.59

001-220 CCA-PRISON 18080.72

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 5131.28

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4198.98

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 4689.00

001-500 LIBRARY 8339.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 1893.50

001-540 FAIR ASSOCIATION 5500.00

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2653.31

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 4031.65

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 55698.00

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 279907.91

097-233 E911 10789.26

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 2574.53

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 10670.30

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 530627.92

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

292-800 DEBT SERVICE 2523.40

301-300 ROAD PAVING 32908.84

400-340 SOLID WASTE 37536.91

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 9463.12

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1472702.50 ***THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING OCTOBER 31, 2021 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

(11-4)