SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on July 26, 2000, Mary Jane Reynolds executed a certain deed of trust to Robert Frappier, Trustee for the benefit of HomeGold, Inc Successor by Merger to Emmco, The Mortgage Service Station which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 314 at Page 213; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated September 1, 2022 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 at Page 359; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-RP1, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on October 27, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the Front Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at 100 North Court Street, Sumner, MS 38957, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot 25, Eastside Subdivision, Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi, as shown by Plat of said subdivision on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk at Sumner, Mississippi, said subdivision being located in the Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi and in the North Half (N 1/2) of Section Twenty-Nine (29), Township Twenty-Five (25) North, Range Two (2) West, Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

LLG MS LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

LOGS Legal Group LLP

1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

300 Mayflower Circle

Tutwiler, MS 38963

17-019632

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES EARL STEELE, DECEASED

By: ADELL GRIFFIN

PETITIONER CAUSE NO. 2021-CV-18-WMS

SUMMONS

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF JAMES EARL STEELE, DECEASED

You have been made Defendants in the suit filed in this Court by ADELL GRIFFIN.

Defendants other than you in this action are the heirs at law and next of kin of JAMES EARL STEELE, DECEASED and persons having or claiming any interest in the property below described:

Deed Book 353 Page 18

Lot 18 Oil Mill Sub., Section Twelve (12), Township Twenty-four (24) North, Range Two (2) West, Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi Parcel No 076A12018

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m., on the 25th day of October, 2022, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, Tallahatchie, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, on this the day of , 2022.

JOHNNY HAYWARD

CHANCERY CLERK OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY

POST OFFICE BOX 1208

TALLAHATCHIE, MISSISSIPPI 38902

By: DEPUTY CLERK

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM CARLTON MCHANN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. _2022-47_

LAURA ELIZABETH BACILE PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 2nd day of September, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of William Carlton McHann, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 2nd day of September, A.D., 2022.

/s/ Laura Elizabeth Bacile

LAURA ELIZABETH BACILE , Executrix of the Estate of WILLIAM CARLTON MCHANN, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 16th day of September 2022, by the Chancery Court of the Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2022-16-2, to Payton Anderson upon the estate of George W. Anderson, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This 16th day of September, 2022.

Payton Anderson, Administrator of the Estate of George W. Anderson, Deceased

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 2ND DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 12, 2014, executed by JANE ELIZABETH T. PUGH conveying certain real property therein described to MICHAEL LYON, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR ONE REVERSE MORTGAGE, LLC, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded December 10, 2014, in Deed Book 2014, Page 1180; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on October 27, 2022 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the north front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE IN THE STATE OF MS

INDEX AS FOLLOWS:

LOT EIGHT (8), BLOCK TWO (2), DEAN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SUMNER, MISSISSIPPI AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID ADDITION NOW OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHANCERY CLERK AT SUMNER, MISSISSIPPI.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 428 JENNINGS ST, SUMNER, MS 38957. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of th eEstate of Hedy Maude Champion, Deceased

Cause No. 2015-48

Gayle C. McClure, Petitioner

Vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Kay McDonald, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kaye McDonald or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 15th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a cop of the Petition for Substitution of Parties and for Determination of Heirship on the late Kaye McDonald. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, You should appear in court in person on the Date, Time, and Place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, on this the 28th day of September, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 9/30/2022

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 1759.33

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 6858.05

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 16344.06

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 19893.95

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 5000.41

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5911.04

001-122 PURCHASING 6325.43

001-123 INVENTORY 755.13

001-124 RECEIVING 1797.27

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 6876.63

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 10572.20

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 6039.80

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 7464.64

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1506.34

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 406.13

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 4508.19

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 3173.22

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 11211.32

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 7626.16

001-165 LUNACY COURT 2200.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 8360.71

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 4849.35

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 6882.04

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 9126.33

001-180 ELECTION 10614.37

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 36997.99

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 81358.10

001-201 WORK CENTER 57879.32

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 5123.89

001-220 CCA-PRISON 21695.07

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 6767.59

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 4433.80

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 4682.09

001-500 LIBRARY 8259.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 3161.89

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2892.35

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3684.96

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 106877.87

026-900 561412.10

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 97158.10

097-233 E911 4261.69

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 1480.64

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 6271.25

106-800 DEBT SERVICE 120069.08

109-180 ELECTIONS 2787.00

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 8832.61

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 966496.55

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

400-340 SOLID WASTE 33010.25

400-800 DEBT SERVICE 94502.87

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 13310.84

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 2472631.04 ***THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Tutwiler will be accepting bids for Hayes and Flowers drainage improvements. Bid specs can be viewed at City Hall or picked up. Submit bids only to the specifications. If you have questions, please contact City Hall at 662-345-8321. Bids must be received by 4:00 p.m. on October 31, 2022.

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2001 Ford Explorer

Green in color

VIN: 1FMZU67E21UC08384

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2007 Ford 500

Maroon in color

VIN: 1FAHP25137G164

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2010 Dodge Charger

White in color

VIN: 2B3CA3CV0AH198287

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. 662-647-3601.