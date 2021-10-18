IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROOSEVELT BUSBY, DECEASED

Cause No.: 2021-21-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs-at-Law and Unknown Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Roosevelt Busby, Deceased

You are being named hereto as respondents in the suit filed in this Court by Britney Chapple, the natural mother of Rockevious Busby and Ratasia Busby. The Administratrix is joined by the Deceased’s five other children, Chiquita Scofield, Kiaira Scofield, Roosevelt Busby, Jr., Roccola Busby, and Tiesha Brown, seeking to determine heirs-at-law and wrongful death beneficiaries of Roosevelt Busby.

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Honorable W.M. Sanders at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse located at 151 North Court Street, Sumner, Mississippi, at 9:30 a.m. on November 16, 2021, to show cause, if any you can, why Britney Chapple, Rockevious Busby, Ratasia Busby, Chiquita Scofield, Kiaira Scofield, Roosevelt Busby, Jr., Roccola Busby, and Tiesha Brown should not be declared to be the sole heirs-at-law of Roosevelt Busby, deceased, wherein you are made a respondent and why such other leave as prayed for should not be granted.

You are further notified that your failure to appear in court on the day and time herein set forth will result in a judgment against you for the relief prayed for in the petition.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this court, this the 29th day of September, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Clerk

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court

By: G. Standridge

Yeager M. Bass, Esquire

Attorneys for the Petitioner

ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE AND/OR LEASE PURCHASE OF ONE OR MORE, NEW HIGH COMPACTION REAR LOADING REFUSE COLLECTION TRUCK BODY AND CHASSIS, WITH TIPPERS, FOR USE BY TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will accept bids for the purchase, and/or lease purchase of one (1) or more, new solid waste trucks, until the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Monday, the 1st day of November, 2021 at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, Mississippi, or by mail at P. O. Drawer 350, Charleston, Mississippi, 38921, and said bids shall be opened thereafter, on Monday, the 1st day of November 2021, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Charleston, Mississippi. The specifications will be reviewed by the County, and the 3, 4, and 5 year buy-backs must be included. All buy-backs must be guaranteed by the selling dealer, NO 3RD PARTY BUY-BACKS will be accepted.

Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Anita Mullen Greenwood, Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi at (662) 647-5551 or by mail to Anita Mullen Greenwood at P.O. Drawer 350, Charleston, MS 38921.

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:

1. Following receipt of said proposals, and review by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi will notify proposers, whose proposals meet the specifications advertised herein, with the date and time for the REVERSE AUCTION.

Only qualified proposers shall be allowed to participate in the reverse auction which shall be held in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the First Judicial District in Charleston, Mississippi.

2. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by the Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stipulated below:

BID FOR: ONE (1) OR MORE, NEW SOLID WASTE TRUCKS WITH TIPPERS

OPENING DATE/TIME: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021, AT 10:00 A.M.

3. Any exceptions to the specifications must be listed in the bidders bid with justification. Failure to do so will disqualify the bid.

4. Price bid shall be for F.O.B. Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and must include any pre-delivery and/or setup charges, title fees and inspection fees.

5. The bidder shall complete the unit price bid with no further calculations required in order to determine the firm unit price.

6. Bids must be signed and dated by the bidders authorized agent.

7. All bids must state Manufacturer Warranty.

8. All bids must state approximate delivery time.

9. Location for parts and service must be included in the bid and will be a factor in determining the best bid.

10. All bids must include a municipal lease/purchase quote with terms of three (3), four (4) and five (5) year annual payment in arrears. Lease must not have an early payoff penalty clause.

11. All bids must offer a guaranteed buy-back provision at the end of three (3), four (4) and five (5) years. All bidders must list any conditions and/or limitations to their buy-back offer. Pricing guarantees from outside sources / Auction Companies may also be solicited and be made a part of this bid process. The buy-back offer and/or the pricing guarantee from the Auction Company(s) may be a factor in determining the lowest and best bid.

12. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications on the bid form and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task.

13. The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine which is the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids based on that determination.

Given by order of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors on this the 7th day of September 2021.

/s/ Anita Mullen Greenwood

ANITA MULLEN GREENWOOD

CHANCERY CLERK

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

First Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of George B. Peters Jr., Deceased

Cause Number: 2021-45

Britni Goad, Petitioner

RULE 81 SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Heirs of George B. Peters Jr.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

Take notice that a hearing will be held in the above-styled and numbered action in which you are the Defendant on the 30th day of November 2021, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, First Judicial District, Charleston, Mississippi at 9:30 a.m.

(x) The action against you is one described by Miss. R. Civ. P 81(d)(1), which is triable thirty (30) days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Complaint or Petition which describes the nature of the action filed against you. Although Rule (81(d)(4) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to property develop the issues or if you are required to do so by the Court.

You should appear in Court in person on the date, time and at the place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this 1st day of October, 2021.

Chancery Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, D.C.

Issued at request:

Jason E. Campbell

904 N. Main Street

Water Valley, MS 38965

662-537-4921

jason@campbellawms.net

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE Of BILL MCGARRITY, DECEASED Cause No. 2014-14

Delois Douglas, PETITIONER

Vs.

Patsy Hebert, Betty Stitt, Lena Colledge, Herman Verrett, Jr., David Marshall, Charlotte Moore, Will Moore, Terry Wofford, Any and all unknown beneficiaries of any Last Will and Testament and/or heirs at law of Herman Verrett whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry, Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or unknown heirs at law of Daisy Richardson, whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry and Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or any and all unknown heirs at law of Margaret Moore whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry, RESPONDENTS

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Will Moore whose address remains unknown after diligent search and inquiry Terry Wofford whose address remains unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries of any Last Will and Testament and/or heirs at law of Herman Verrett whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or unknown heirs at law of Daisy Richardson, whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or any and all unknown heirs at law of Margaret Moore whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Delois Douglas, Administrator of the Estate of Bill McGarrity, deceased, Petitioner, seeking to have Court approve accounting, determine new heirs at law, pay fees and expenses close estate and discharge Administrator.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’clock A.M. on Monday the 15th day of November, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint. Defendants other than you are Patsy Hebert, Betty Stitt, Lena Colledge, Herman Verrett, Jr., David Marshall and Charlotte Moore.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 7th day of October 2021.

/s/Anita Greenwood

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1993 Chev GMC 400

Maroon in color

VIN: 1GCDC14ZXPZ232618

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2013 Pont. G6

Gray in color

VIN: 1G2Z457N584133229

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2016 Honda Accord

Black in color

VIN: 1HGR2F88GA202201

Odometer reading: ?

4. 2008 Chev Impala

Brown in color

VIN: 2G1WB58K481301354

5. 1992 Merc. Grand Marq.

Silver in color

VIN: 2MECM75WINX657761

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601