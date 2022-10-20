SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on July 26, 2000, Mary Jane Reynolds executed a certain deed of trust to Robert Frappier, Trustee for the benefit of HomeGold, Inc Successor by Merger to Emmco, The Mortgage Service Station which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi in Book 314 at Page 213; and

WHEREAS, LLG MS LLC has heretofore been substituted as Trustee by instrument dated September 1, 2022 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 2 at Page 359; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-RP1, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LLG MS LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on October 27, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the Front Door of the County Courthouse of Tallahatchie County, located at 100 North Court Street, Sumner, MS 38957, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Tallahatchie County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot 25, Eastside Subdivision, Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi, as shown by Plat of said subdivision on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk at Sumner, Mississippi, said subdivision being located in the Town of Tutwiler, Mississippi and in the North Half (N 1/2) of Section Twenty-Nine (29), Township Twenty-Five (25) North, Range Two (2) West, Second Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

LLG MS LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

LOGS Legal Group LLP

1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

300 Mayflower Circle

Tutwiler, MS 38963

17-019632

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 2ND DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 12, 2014, executed by JANE ELIZABETH T. PUGH conveying certain real property therein described to MICHAEL LYON, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR ONE REVERSE MORTGAGE, LLC, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded December 10, 2014, in Deed Book 2014, Page 1180; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on October 27, 2022 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the north front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 2nd District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE IN THE STATE OF MS

INDEX AS FOLLOWS:

LOT EIGHT (8), BLOCK TWO (2), DEAN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SUMNER, MISSISSIPPI AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID ADDITION NOW OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHANCERY CLERK AT SUMNER, MISSISSIPPI.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 428 JENNINGS ST, SUMNER, MS 38957. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Hedy Maude Champion, Deceased

Cause No. 2015-48

Gayle C. McClure, Petitioner

Vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Kay McDonald, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Kaye McDonald or Any Other Person or Individual Having an Interest in This Estate.

TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 15th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a cop of the Petition for Substitution of Parties and for Determination of Heirship on the late Kaye McDonald. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, You should appear in court in person on the Date, Time, and Place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, on this the 28th day of September, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk

By: Anita Greenwood

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Tutwiler will be accepting bids for Hayes and Flowers drainage improvements. Bid specs can be viewed at City Hall or picked up. Submit bids only to the specifications. If you have questions, please contact City Hall at 662-345-8321. Bids must be received by 4:00 p.m. on October 31, 2022.

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2001 Ford Explorer

Green in color

VIN: 1FMZU67E21UC08384

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2007 Ford 500

Maroon in color

VIN: 1FAHP25137G164

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2010 Dodge Charger

White in color

VIN: 2B3CA3CV0AH198287

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. 662-647-3601.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Charleston

Owner 26 S Square St. Charleston, MS 38921 Address

Sealed BIDS SHADE STREET SWIMMING POOL (LWCF PROJECT NO. 28-00682) will be received by the City of Charleston in the office of the Mayor in Charleston, MS until NOVEMBER 29, 2022 @ 10:00 AM and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Sedrick Smith, Mayor

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Town of Webb, Mississippi will receive sealed proposals from qualified firms for professional services for application preparation and general administrative services required in the application submission and possible implementation of a 2022 Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program for Homeowner Rehabilitation/Reconstruction activities. The application will be submitted to the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) for funding. The required services are as follows:

APPLICATION PREPARATION AND GENERAL ADMINISTRATION: Perform all application preparation duties required for submittal to the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) for 2022 HOME funding. Work will include HOME program goals, objectives and policies, compilation of beneficiary information, citizen participation requirements, budgetary requirements, adherence to HOME application rating factor criteria, and submittal of the HOME application to MHC in a timely manner. If funded, general administrative duties will include assisting the Grant recipient in Grant Agreement execution, financial and budgetary management, implementation of HOME, State and Federal guidelines, maintenance of the project files, assistance in implementation of the project work activities, liaison between the Grant recipient and State including compliance and monitoring coordination and finally, HOME project close-out according to MHC rules and regulations.

Proposals will be rated according to the following criteria: scope of services (10 points), qualifications (40 points), experience (40 points) and performance capacity (10 points).

Proposals are requested in accordance with 24 CFR Part 85 “Common Rule” and any other applicable state and federal rule or regulation, including Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 and the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any irregularities in the proposal process. Contracts will be awarded to the qualified proposer whose proposal is determined to be the most advantageous to the Town.

Proposals must be sealed and labeled and must be delivered to the Town of Webb, Attn: Mayor and Board of Aldermen, Town Hall, 159 South Laura Street, P.O. Box 677, Webb, MS 38966, on or before 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022. At this time the proposals will be opened and taken under advisement for grading by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Mayor and Board of Aldermen

Town of Webb

SURPLUS VEHICLE AUCTION NOTICE

The Board of Trustees, West Tallahatchie School District, Sumner, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids for surplus vehicles until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022. All bids will be opened and publicly read on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Said bids shall be received at the Charles M. George Educational Services Building located at 6470 Friendship Road West, Sumner, MS 38957. Each bid shall be submitted on the Vehicle Auction Bid Form which may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent or the Bus Shop.

The surplus vehicles may be viewed at the West Tallahatchie School District’s Bus Shop located at 11443 U.S. Highway 49E, Webb, Mississippi 38966 Monday - Friday during the normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Bids will be awarded to the lowest and best bidders.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September 2022, Craig Rozier/Haney Break, PO Box 218, Carrollton, MS 38917, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for wildlife management purpose, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-52175; Permitted Acreage: 15; County: Tallahatchie; Location: NE1/4 of SW1/4 Sec 35 T25N R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after November 8, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist

The Board of Supervisors of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi (the "County") took up for consideration the matter of providing financing for certain capital improvements in the County and, after a discussion of the subject matter, the following resolution was presented for consideration:

RESOLUTION DECLARING THE INTENTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI (THE “COUNTY”) TO ISSUE, IN ONE OR MORE SERIES, (I) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF THE COUNTY, AND/OR (II) A GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND OF THE COUNTY FOR SALE TO THE MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK, ALL IN A TOTAL AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED FOUR MILLION TWO HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($4,250,000); DIRECTING THE PUBLICATION OF A NOTICE OF SUCH INTENTION; AND FOR RELATED PURPOSES.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of the County (the "Governing Body"), acting for and on behalf of the County, is authorized by Sections 19-9-1 et seq., Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and supplemented from time to time (the "County Bond Act"), to issue general obligation bonds for the purposes set forth therein, including, but not limited to, (a) constructing, reconstructing, and repairing roads, highways and bridges, and acquiring the necessary land, including land for road building materials, and acquiring rights-of-way therefor and the purchase of heavy construction equipment and accessories thereto reasonably required to construct, repair and renovate roads, highways and bridges and approaches thereto within the County, (b) purchasing machinery and equipment which have an expected useful life in excess of ten (10) years, and (c) for other authorized purposes under the County Bond Act, including paying the costs of borrowing (collectively, the "Project"); and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body, acting for and on behalf of the County, is authorized by the County Bond Act to issue general obligation bonds of the County for the purpose of providing financing for the Project; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body, acting for and on behalf of the County, is also authorized under the County Bond Act and Sections 31-25-1 et seq., Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and supplemented from time to time (the "Bank Act" and together with the County Bond Act, the “Act”), and other applicable laws of the State of Mississippi (the "State"), to issue a general obligation bond of the County to be sold to the Mississippi Development Bank (the "Bank") to finance the costs of the Project; and

WHEREAS, the Project is in accordance with and in furtherance of the provisions of the Act; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body is authorized to provide financing for the costs of the Project either (a) through the issuance of general obligation bonds of the County (the "Bonds") pursuant to the County Bond Act, and/or (b) through the issuance of a general obligation bond of the County to be sold to the Bank (the "County Bond") pursuant to the Act; all in a total aggregate principal amount not to exceed Four Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($4,250,000), such Bonds or County Bond may be issued in one or more series; and

WHEREAS, as of October 10, 2022, the assessed value of all taxable property within the County, according to the last completed assessment for taxation, is $131,839,601, the County has outstanding bonded indebtedness as subject to the fifteen percent (15%) debt limit prescribed by Section 19 9 5 of the County Bond Act of $615,762, and has outstanding bonded and floating indebtedness as subject to the twenty percent (20%) debt limit prescribed by Section 19 9 5 of the County Bond Act, in the amount of $615,762; and

WHEREAS, the Bonds and/or the County Bond, when added to the outstanding bonded indebtedness of the County, including any indebtedness of the County issued subsequent to the adoption of this resolution but prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, will not result in bonded indebtedness, exclusive of indebtedness not subject to the aforesaid fifteen percent (15%) debt limit, of more than fifteen percent (15%) of the assessed value of all taxable property within the County, and will not result in indebtedness, both bonded and floating, exclusive of indebtedness not subject to the aforesaid twenty percent (20%) debt limit, in excess of twenty percent (20%) of the assessed value of all taxable property within the County, and will not exceed any constitutional or statutory limitation upon indebtedness which may be incurred by the County; and

WHEREAS, there has been no increase in said bonded and floating general obligation indebtedness of the County since October 10, 2022; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body has determined that it is necessary for the health and well-being of the citizens of the County and it would be in the best interest of the County for the Governing Body to provide financing for the costs of the Project by borrowing money through the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, in one or more series, all in accordance with the County Bond Act and/or the Bank Act; and

WHEREAS, in connection with the Project, the County expects to incur expenses for which the County will advance internal funds; and

WHEREAS, the County desires to be able to reimburse itself for all or a portion of such expenses of the Project from the proceeds of the Bonds or the County Bond; and

WHEREAS, the County reasonably expects that it will incur expenditures prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond which it intends to reimburse with the proceeds of the Bonds and/or the County Bond upon the issuance thereof. This declaration of official intent to reimburse expenditures made prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond in anticipation of the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond is made pursuant to Department of Treasury Regulations Section 1.150-2 (the “Reimbursement Regulations”). The Project for which such expenditures are made is the same as described hereinabove. The maximum principal amount of debt expected to be issued for the Project is the amount hereinabove set forth; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body is authorized and empowered by the Act to issue the Bonds and/or the County Bond for the purposes as hereinafter set forth and there are no other available funds on hand or available from regular sources of income for such purposes.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE COUNTY, ACTING FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE COUNTY, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. The Governing Body, acting for and on behalf of the County, hereby declares its intention to either (a) issue and sell the Bonds pursuant to the County Bond Act, and/or (b) issue and sell the County Bond to the Bank pursuant to the Act, in one or more series, all in a total aggregate principal amount not to exceed Four Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($4,250,000).

SECTION 2. The Bonds and/or the County Bond will be issued, in one or more series, for the purpose of financing the Project, as authorized by the Act.

SECTION 3. The Bonds and/or the County Bond may be issued in one or more series and, if issued, will be general obligations of the County payable as to principal and interest out of and secured by an irrevocable pledge of the avails of a direct and continuing tax to be levied annually without limitation as to time, rate, or amount upon all the taxable property within the geographical limits of the County; provided, however, that such tax levy for any year shall be abated pro tanto to the extent the County on or prior to September 1 of that year has transferred money to the bond fund of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, as applicable, or has made other provisions for funds, to be applied toward the payment of the principal of and interest on the Bonds and/or the County Bond, as applicable, due during the ensuing fiscal year of the County, in accordance with the provisions of the bond resolution adopted by the Governing Body in connection with the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond.

SECTION 4. The Governing Body proposes to direct the issuance of all or any portion of the Bonds or the County Bond in the amount and for the purposes and secured as aforesaid at a meeting of the Governing Body to be held at its usual meeting place in the Board of Supervisors room in the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, located at One Main Street, Charleston, Mississippi, at the hour of 10:00 o'clock a.m. on November 14, 2022, or at some meeting or meetings subsequent thereto; provided, however, that if twenty percent (20%), or fifteen hundred (1500), whichever is less, of the qualified electors of the County shall file a written protest with the Chancery Clerk of the Governing Body (the "Clerk") at her office located at One Main Street, Charleston, Mississippi, against the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond on or before the aforesaid date and hour, then the Bonds and/or the County Bond shall not be issued unless approved at an election on the question thereof called and held as is provided by law; provided, further that if no sufficient protest is filed, then the Bonds and/or the County Bond may be issued and sold in one or more series without an election on the question of the issuance thereof at any time within a period of two (2) years after November 14, 2022.

SECTION 5. The Clerk is hereby directed to publish a copy of this resolution once a week for at least three (3) consecutive weeks in The Sun-Sentinel, a newspaper published in the City of Charleston and having a general circulation in the County and qualified under the provisions of Section 13 3 31, Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended and supplemented from time to time, with the first publication being not less than twenty-one (21) days prior to the date set forth in Section 4 of this resolution, and the last publication being made not more than seven (7) days prior to such date.

SECTION 6. The Clerk is hereby directed to procure from the publisher of the aforesaid newspaper the customary proof of the publication of this resolution and have the same before the Governing Body on the date and hour specified in Section 4 hereof.

SECTION 7. The County reasonably expects that it will incur expenditures prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond, which it intends to reimburse with the proceeds of the Bonds and/or the County Bond upon the issuance thereof. This declaration of official intent to reimburse expenditures made prior to the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond in anticipation of the issuance of the Bonds and/or the County Bond is made pursuant to the Reimbursement Regulations. The Project for which such expenditures are made is the same as described hereinabove. The maximum principal amount of debt expected to be issued for the Project is the amount hereinabove set forth. The Bonds and/or the County, in one or more series, will not exceed the total aggregate principal amount of Four Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($4,250,000).

SECTION 8. If any one or more of the provisions of this resolution shall for any reason be held to be illegal or invalid, such illegality or invalidity shall not affect any of the other provisions of this resolution, but this resolution shall be construed and enforced as if such illegal or invalid provision or provisions had not been contained herein.

Supervisor Cole made the motion and Supervisor Echols seconded the motion to adopt the foregoing resolution, and the question being put to a roll call vote, the result was as follows:

Supervisor Kenneth Buck Havens voted: yea

Supervisor Johnny Goodwin voted: yea

Supervisor Larry Cole voted: yea

Supervisor Marcus Echols voted: yea

Supervisor Eddie J. Meeks voted: yea

The motion having received the affirmative vote of a majority of the members of the Board of Supervisors present, being a quorum of said Board of Supervisors, the President declared the motion carried and the resolution adopted this 10th day of October 2022.

/s/ Johnny Goodwin President of the Board of Supervisors of

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

ATTEST:

/s/ Anita Greenwood Clerk of the Board of Supervisors of

Tallahatchie County, Mississippi