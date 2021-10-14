IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROOSEVELT BUSBY, DECEASED

Cause No.: 2021-21-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Heirs-at-Law and Unknown Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Roosevelt Busby, Deceased

You are being named hereto as respondents in the suit filed in this Court by Britney Chapple, the natural mother of Rockevious Busby and Ratasia Busby. The Administratrix is joined by the Deceased’s five other children, Chiquita Scofield, Kiaira Scofield, Roosevelt Busby, Jr., Roccola Busby, and Tiesha Brown, seeking to determine heirs-at-law and wrongful death beneficiaries of Roosevelt Busby.

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Honorable W.M. Sanders at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse located at 151 North Court Street, Sumner, Mississippi, at 9:30 a.m. on November 16, 2021, to show cause, if any you can, why Britney Chapple, Rockevious Busby, Ratasia Busby, Chiquita Scofield, Kiaira Scofield, Roosevelt Busby, Jr., Roccola Busby, and Tiesha Brown should not be declared to be the sole heirs-at-law of Roosevelt Busby, deceased, wherein you are made a respondent and why such other leave as prayed for should not be granted.

You are further notified that your failure to appear in court on the day and time herein set forth will result in a judgment against you for the relief prayed for in the petition.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this court, this the 29th day of September, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood, Clerk

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court

By: G. Standridge

Yeager M. Bass, Esquire

Attorneys for the Petitioner

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

First Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of George B. Peters Jr., Deceased

Cause Number: 2021-45

Britni Goad, Petitioner

RULE 81 SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Heirs of George B. Peters Jr.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

Take notice that a hearing will be held in the above-styled and numbered action in which you are the Defendant on the 30th day of November 2021, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, First Judicial District, Charleston, Mississippi at 9:30 a.m.

(x) The action against you is one described by Miss. R. Civ. P 81(d)(1), which is triable thirty (30) days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Complaint or Petition which describes the nature of the action filed against you. Although Rule (81(d)(4) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to property develop the issues or if you are required to do so by the Court.

You should appear in Court in person on the date, time and at the place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this 1st day of October, 2021.

Chancery Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, D.C.

Issued at request:

Jason E. Campbell

904 N. Main Street

Water Valley, MS 38965

662-537-4921

jason@campbellawms.net

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE Of BILL MCGARRITY, DECEASED

Cause No. 2014-14

Delois Douglas, PETITIONER

Vs.

Patsy Hebert, Betty Stitt, Lena Colledge, Herman Verrett, Jr., David Marshall, Charlotte Moore, Will Moore, Terry Wofford, Any and all unknown beneficiaries of any Last Will and Testament and/or heirs at law of Herman Verrett whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry, Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or unknown heirs at law of Daisy Richardson, whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry and Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or any and all unknown heirs at law of Margaret Moore whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry, RESPONDENTS

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Will Moore whose address remains unknown after diligent search and inquiry Terry Wofford whose address remains unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries of any Last Will and Testament and/or heirs at law of Herman Verrett whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or unknown heirs at law of Daisy Richardson, whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or any and all unknown heirs at law of Margaret Moore whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Delois Douglas, Administrator of the Estate of Bill McGarrity, deceased, Petitioner, seeking to have Court approve accounting, determine new heirs at law, pay fees and expenses close estate and discharge Administrator.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’clock A.M. on Monday the 15th day of November, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint. Defendants other than you are Patsy Hebert, Betty Stitt, Lena Colledge, Herman Verrett, Jr., David Marshall and Charlotte Moore.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 7th day of October 2021.

/s/Anita Greenwood

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1993 Chev GMC 400

Maroon in color

VIN: 1GCDC14ZXPZ232618

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2013 Pont. G6

Gray in color

VIN: 1G2Z457N584133229

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2016 Honda Accord

Black in color

VIN: 1HGR2F88GA202201

Odometer reading: ?

4. 2008 Chev Impala

Brown in color

VIN: 2G1WB58K481301354

5. 1992 Merc. Grand Marq.

Silver in color

VIN: 2MECM75WINX657761

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 1ST DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 18, 2007, executed by W. W. ANDERSON, HELEN MARGARET V. ANDERSON, conveying certain real property therein described to LENDERS FIRST CHOICE, MS, as Trustee, for FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B., Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded January 8, 2008, in Deed Book 501, Page 527 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on November 18, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the east front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL EXISTING OR SUBSEQUENTLY ERECTED OR AFFIXED BUILDINGS, IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXTURES; ALL EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF WAY, AND APPURTENANCES; ALL WATER, WATER RIGHTS AND DITCH RIGHTS (INCLUDING STOCK IN UTILITIES WITH DITCH OR IRRIGATION RIGHTS); AND ALL OTHER RIGHTS, ROYALTIES, AND PROFITS RELATING TO THE REAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ALL MINERALS, OIL, GAS, GEOTHERMAL AND SIMILAR MATTERS, LOCATED IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

(THE REAL PROPERTY):

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF BLOCK 9, NORTHEAST WARD; THENCE EAST 125 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 75 FEET; THENCE WEST 125 FEET; THENCE NORTH 75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 060E22005; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK 264, PAGE 455 (RECORDED 10/28/70)

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 210 N SABINE STREET, CHARLESTON, MS 38921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

RULE 81 SUMMONS

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, Deceased

No. 2021-52

SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: Tameka Slaughter, who is a non-resident of the state of Mississippi and whose post office address and street address is unknown after diligent inquiry

And

The Heirs at Law of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, Deceased, Mary Scurlock, Deceased, Dorothy Scurlock, Deceased and Andre Slaughter, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Lizzie Scurlock Miles, Plaintiff(s(s), seeking Determination of the Heirs at Law of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, deceased, Mary Scurlock, deceased, Dorothy Scurlock, deceased, and Andre Slaughter, deceased. Defendants other than you in this action are The Heir at Law of Lizzie Scurlock, Mary Scurlock, Dorothy Scurlock and Andre Slaughter.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 22nd day of November, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County, First Judicial District, Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 13th day of October, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County

P.O. box 350

Charleston, MS 38921

Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-53

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of October, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 14 day of October, 2021.

James P. Morgan, Executor of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB #5307

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th of April 2021, Jonathon Fortner, of 105 N. Victoria Ave., Cleveland, MS 38732 has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-51555; Acres: 90; Location: NE1/4, of the NE1/4, of Sec 19, T25N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Kay Whittington, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 9th day of November, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Dillard D. Melton Jr., Permitting Administrator

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th of August, Paul Fortner, PO Box 480, Sumner, MS 38957, has filed application(s) for a permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-45008; Permitted Acreage: 80; County: Tallahatchie; Location: SE1/4 of SE1/4 Sec 03 T25N R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after, the 9th day of November, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist