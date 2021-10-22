IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

First Judicial District

In the Matter of the Estate of George B. Peters Jr., Deceased

Cause Number: 2021-45

Britni Goad, Petitioner

RULE 81 SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: The Unknown Heirs of George B. Peters Jr.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

Take notice that a hearing will be held in the above-styled and numbered action in which you are the Defendant on the 30th day of November 2021, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, First Judicial District, Charleston, Mississippi at 9:30 a.m.

(x) The action against you is one described by Miss. R. Civ. P 81(d)(1), which is triable thirty (30) days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Complaint or Petition which describes the nature of the action filed against you. Although Rule (81(d)(4) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to property develop the issues or if you are required to do so by the Court.

You should appear in Court in person on the date, time and at the place designated above to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this 1st day of October, 2021.

Chancery Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, D.C.

Issued at request:

Jason E. Campbell

904 N. Main Street

Water Valley, MS 38965

662-537-4921

jason@campbellawms.net

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE Of BILL MCGARRITY, DECEASED Cause No. 2014-14

Delois Douglas, PETITIONER

Vs.

Patsy Hebert, Betty Stitt, Lena Colledge, Herman Verrett, Jr., David Marshall, Charlotte Moore, Will Moore, Terry Wofford, Any and all unknown beneficiaries of any Last Will and Testament and/or heirs at law of Herman Verrett whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry, Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or unknown heirs at law of Daisy Richardson, whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry and Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or any and all unknown heirs at law of Margaret Moore whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry, RESPONDENTS

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Will Moore whose address remains unknown after diligent search and inquiry Terry Wofford whose address remains unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries of any Last Will and Testament and/or heirs at law of Herman Verrett whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or unknown heirs at law of Daisy Richardson, whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

Any and all unknown beneficiaries to any Last Will and Testament and/or any and all unknown heirs at law of Margaret Moore whose names and addresses remain unknown after diligent search and inquiry

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Delois Douglas, Administrator of the Estate of Bill McGarrity, deceased, Petitioner, seeking to have Court approve accounting, determine new heirs at law, pay fees and expenses close estate and discharge Administrator.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 O’clock A.M. on Monday the 15th day of November, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint. Defendants other than you are Patsy Hebert, Betty Stitt, Lena Colledge, Herman Verrett, Jr., David Marshall and Charlotte Moore.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 7th day of October 2021.

/s/Anita Greenwood

ANITA M. GREENWOOD

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 1993 Chev GMC 400

Maroon in color

VIN: 1GCDC14ZXPZ232618

Odometer reading: ?

2. 2013 Pont. G6

Gray in color

VIN: 1G2Z457N584133229

Odometer reading: ?

3. 2016 Honda Accord

Black in color

VIN: 1HGR2F88GA202201

Odometer reading: ?

4. 2008 Chev Impala

Brown in color

VIN: 2G1WB58K481301354

5. 1992 Merc. Grand Marq.

Silver in color

VIN: 2MECM75WINX657761

Odometer reading: ?

Auction for the above vehicles will be Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, South Franklin Street, Charleston, MS. (662) 647-3601

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF 1ST DISTRICT TALLAHATCHIE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 18, 2007, executed by W. W. ANDERSON, HELEN MARGARET V. ANDERSON, conveying certain real property therein described to LENDERS FIRST CHOICE, MS, as Trustee, for FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B., Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi filed and recorded January 8, 2008, in Deed Book 501, Page 527 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on November 18, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the east front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in 1st District Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL EXISTING OR SUBSEQUENTLY ERECTED OR AFFIXED BUILDINGS, IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXTURES; ALL EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF WAY, AND APPURTENANCES; ALL WATER, WATER RIGHTS AND DITCH RIGHTS (INCLUDING STOCK IN UTILITIES WITH DITCH OR IRRIGATION RIGHTS); AND ALL OTHER RIGHTS, ROYALTIES, AND PROFITS RELATING TO THE REAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ALL MINERALS, OIL, GAS, GEOTHERMAL AND SIMILAR MATTERS, LOCATED IN TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

(THE REAL PROPERTY):

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF BLOCK 9, NORTHEAST WARD; THENCE EAST 125 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 75 FEET; THENCE WEST 125 FEET; THENCE NORTH 75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CITY OF CHARLESTON, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 060E22005; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK 264, PAGE 455 (RECORDED 10/28/70)

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 210 N SABINE STREET, CHARLESTON, MS 38921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

RULE 81 SUMMONS

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, Deceased

No. 2021-52

SUMMONS

The State of Mississippi

To: Tameka Slaughter, who is a non-resident of the state of Mississippi and whose post office address and street address is unknown after diligent inquiry

And

The Heirs at Law of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, Deceased, Mary Scurlock, Deceased, Dorothy Scurlock, Deceased and Andre Slaughter, Deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Lizzie Scurlock Miles, Plaintiff(s(s), seeking Determination of the Heirs at Law of Lizzie Sargent Scurlock, deceased, Mary Scurlock, deceased, Dorothy Scurlock, deceased, and Andre Slaughter, deceased. Defendants other than you in this action are The Heir at Law of Lizzie Scurlock, Mary Scurlock, Dorothy Scurlock and Andre Slaughter.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 22nd day of November, 2021, in the courtroom of the Tallahatchie County, First Judicial District, Courthouse at Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 13th day of October, 2021.

Anita M. Greenwood

Chancery Clerk of Tallahatchie County

P.O. box 350

Charleston, MS 38921

Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

In the Matter of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-53

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of October, A.D., 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 14 day of October, 2021.

James P. Morgan, Executor of the Estate of Kenneth P. Morgan

Thomas U. Reynolds

MSB #5307

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Drawer 280

Charleston, MS 38921

(662) 647-3203

IN THE CHANCERY COURT TALLAHATCHIE OF COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of George B. Peters Jr., Deceased

Cause Number: 2021-45

Britni Goad, Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted by Decreen of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, On the 29th day of September, 2021, the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of George B. Peters, Jr., Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present hte same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, First Judicial District, for probate of the deceased’s intestate estate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Respectfully submitted, 19th day of October, 2021.

Britni Goad, Administratrix

Jason E. Campbell, MSB 103792

Campbell Law Firm

904 S. Main Street

Water Valley, MS 38965

662-537-*4921

jason@campbellawms.net

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR A HUNTING LEASE

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 16, Township 25 North, Range 2 East

The entire section, containing 637.20 acres, m/l, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 11th day of November 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the Entire Parcel and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting Bid” #16 16-25N-2E on Approximately 637.20 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-25N-2E, containing 637.20 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, MS 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. oin the 11th day of November 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent