IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. MEEK, JR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2022-30

JOSEPH COX, JR. PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executorship having being granted on the 22nd day of August, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of William E. Meek, Jr., Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 22nd day of August, A.D., 2022.

/s/ Joseph Cox, Jr.

JOSEPH COX, JR., Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM E. MEEK, JR., Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF J.C. MCGARRITY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2022-43

PAM CROUCH PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Executrixship having being granted on the 24th day of August, A.D., 2022, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of J.C. McGarrity, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

Dated, this the 24th day of August, A.D., 2022.

/s/ Pam Crouch

PAM CROUCH ,

Executrix of the Estate of

J.C. MCGARRITY, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson, MS Bar #105204

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS 38921

P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-0218

lance@tennysonlegal.com

RULE 81 SUMMONS

(SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION)

IN IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CLYDE BREWER DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2022-6

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Mattie Pintard, Landon Knapp, and Barnett Knapp

You have been made a defendant in the Petition to Close Estate and Discharge Executor, regarding the matter of Clyde Brewer’s Estate.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 a.m. on the 31st day of October, 2022 in the Chancery Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse located in Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 15th day of August, 2022.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

State of Mississippi

To: Tiawan Bailey

Douglas Bailey

Precious Bailey

TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendent on the 5th day of October, 2022 at 10:00 am. at the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner orther than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Close Estte of Elijah McShane, Deceased, to Discharge Administratrix, for Distribution of Assets, for Approval of Attorney Fees and For Other Relief. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 1st day of September, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors, Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, Address

Sealed BIDS for OVERLAY FOR TEASDALE ROAD, ESKRIDGE EXTENDED & MARSHALL STREET will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until OCTOBER 14, 2022@ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin, President

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILIE HILL, DECEASED

ARCOLA HILL, PETITIONER NO. 2022-25-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 9th day of September 2022, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2022-25-2, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Willie Hill, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 7th day of September, 2022.

/s/

ARCOLA HILL, Executrix of the Estate of

Willie Hill, Decedent

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY EXPENSE SUMMARY FOR: 8/31/2022

001-100 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 43000.91

001-101 CHANCERY CLERK 5826.37

001-102 CIRCUIT CLERK 15616.99

001-105 TAX COLLECTOR/ASSESSOR 18221.75

001-120 COUNTY ADMINISTRATION 5291.95

001-121 COMPTROLLER 5725.88

001-122 PURCHASING 7740.17

001-123 INVENTORY 755.50

001-124 RECEIVING 2704.28

001-130 BOARD ATTORNEY 6691.50

001-151 COURTHOUSE MAINTENANCE 13374.70

001-152 COMPUTER COST AND SUPPLIES 3439.17

001-153 REAPPRAISAL AND MAPPING 7459.79

001-154 VETERANS SERVICE 1506.33

001-155 FLOOD PLAIN 406.13

001-160 CHANCERY COURT 4657.88

001-161 CIRCUIT COURT 12169.65

001-162 JUSTICE COURT-2ND DISTRICT 8111.38

001-163 YOUTH SERVICES 4556.16

001-165 LUNACY COURT 2090.00

001-166 JUSTICE COURT-1ST DISTRICT 9259.10

001-167 CORONER'S INQUEST 5136.22

001-168 DISTRICT ATTORNEY 2187.83

001-169 COUNTY ATTORNEY 6696.81

001-170 PUBLIC DEFENDER 3666.67

001-172 JUSTICE COURT JUDGES 9045.28

001-180 ELECTION 3642.58

001-190 OTHER GENERAL GOVERNMENT 11938.03

001-200 SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 88502.27

001-201 WORK CENTER 56025.70

001-202 SCHOOL DEPUTIES 4820.83

001-220 CCA-PRISON 20281.19

001-240 AMBULANCE SERVICE 23240.00

001-250 FIRE DEPARTMENT 300.00

001-262 CONSTABLES 4754.38

001-420 HEALTH DEPARTMENT 7858.57

001-440 REGION I MENTAL HEALTH 1558.33

001-441 HOSPITAL MAINTENANCE 6250.00

001-450 WELFARE DEPARTMENT 5558.33

001-500 LIBRARY 8259.67

001-530 PARKS & RECREATION 2972.23

001-630 SOIL CONSERVATION 2760.95

001-631 EXTENSION SERVICE 3598.97

001-900 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 375.00

026-300 85990.54

050-300 LAMBFISH BRIDGE PROJECT 41027.50

097-233 E911 11538.07

104-501 LAW LIBRARY 41.64

106-250 VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT 5946.39

113-260 CIVIL DEFENSE 78641.04

150-300 ROAD DEPARTMENT 506608.15

150-800 DEBT SERVICE 15958.54

400-340 SOLID WASTE 37018.07

697-106 CLERKS PAYROLL 9532.84

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS: 1250338.21 ***

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF EXPENDITURES FOR PERIOD ENDING AUGUST 31, 2022 LISTING THE TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS BY EACH DEPARTMENT. A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL EXPENDITURES REPRESENTING THESE TOTALS IS RECORDED IN THE DOCKET OF CLAIMS AND IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION IN THE CHANCERY CLERKS OFFICE DURING REGULAR HOURS.

CLERK OF THE BOARD