IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Estate of Rosie Kendall Wolfe, Deceased and Sandy Gail Ivy, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-41

Nancy Fay K. Winters vs.

All Unknown Heirs of Rosie Kendall Wolfe, Deceased; Sandy Gail Ivy, Deceased, Defendants

SUMMONS IN RULE 81(D)(1) AND (2) TYPE ACTION

State of Mississippi

To: To All Heirs Known and Unknown of Rosie Kendall Wolfe, Deceased, and Sandy Gail Ivy, Deceased or Any Other Person or Individual Having An Interest in This Estate.

Take Notice that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendant on the 5th day of October, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in the City of Charleston, Mississippi.

(x)The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Determine Heirship of Rosie Kendall Wolfe, Deceased and Sandy Gail Ivy, Deceased. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE, to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 25th day of August.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Cour Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Estate of Louise Newton, Deceased

Michele Newton, Petitioner

No. 21-17

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

An Order Granting Letters Testamentary having been entered on the 9th day of August, 2021, by the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Louise Newton, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the clerk of said court for probate and registration, according to the law, within ninety (90) days from September 9, 2021, which is the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

Michele Newton, Executor of the Estate of Louise Newton, Deceased

By: John R. Reeves, MBA #4699

Law Offices of John R. Reeves, P.C.

355 South State Street

Jackson, MS 39201

601/355-9600

Attorney for Michele Newton

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

City of Charleston, Mississippi, a Municipal Corporation, Plaintiff vs.

Mitchum J. Sage, and All Persons, Firms and Entities Claiming an Interest in the Item of Abandoned Property Described Herein, Defendants

Cause No. CV-2021-0050-JMT

SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

Please Serve: All Persons, Firms and Entities Claiming and Interest In and To the Item of Personal Property Listed Below, Consisting of an Automobile, Presently in Possession of the City of Charleston, Mississippi

1. A gold-colored 2003 Land Rover Discovery, VIN SALTY16443A777567, which came into the possession of the City of Charleston on or about April 15, 2019.

The complaint which is attached to this summons is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of the written response to this Complaint to Thomas U. Reynolds, Attorney at Law, the attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Box 280, 5 South Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921. Your response must be hand delivered or mailed within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of this Summons and Complaint. If you fail to do this, a judgement by default will be entered against you for the money or other damages demanded in the Complaint.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 25th day of August, 2021.

Circuit Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi

Daphane Neal, Clerk

Kim McKinney, Deputy Clerk

ABANDONED AUTO AUCTION

1. 2003 Malibu

VIN: 1G1ND52J43M667550

Odometer reading: ?

Silver in color

2. 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis

VIN: 2MECM75WINX657761

Two Abandoned Four Wheelers:

Yamaha Bear Cat 400

No information

Yamaha Bear Cat 350

VIN: JY43HNW04NA080929

Auction for above vehicles and property will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Mitchell’s Repair Shop, 139 South Franklin St., Charleston, MS 38921.

662-647-3601

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Tutwiler is seeking bids for a housing demolition project. Please contact City Hall at 662-345-8321 concerning the location of the project. Bids must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on October 15, 2021.

Alma Harris

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 176

201 Tallahatchie Street

Tutwiler, MS 38963

Office: 662-345-8321

Fax: 662-345-9955

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Wetland

To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Town of Glendora has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the wetland will have on the human environment for the Town of Glendora’s 2020 HOME Rehabilitation Grant. This project will rehabilitate up to 10 homes in the Town of Glendora, some of which lie within the flood plain. The proposed project(s) is located across the Town of Glendora and a full list of addresses is available from the Glendora Town Hall, or by contacting Granville Sherman, gsherman@ndpdd.com.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas.

Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the Town of Glendora at 78 Westbrooks Street; P O Box 90; Glendora, MS 38928 on or before October 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Comments may also be submitted via email to gsherman@ndpdd.com

Date: September 16, 2021

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR A HUNTING LEASE

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Land in the Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 2 East

All the forest land lying within the section containing 219.10 acres, m/l, Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease for the Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in liew thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of East Tallahatchie School District located at 411 East Chestnut Street, Charleston, Mississippi 38921, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 14th day of October 2021. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “HUNTING BID” #16-24N-2E on approximately 219.10 acres, m/l, addressed to:

East Tallahatchie School District

Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section Land Manager

Hunting Bid, 16-24-2E, containing 219.10 acres

411 East Chestnut Street

Charleston, MS 38921

All bids will be opened at 6:30 p.m. on the 14th day of October, 2021, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will awrd said Hunting Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-41 as amended, provided that East Tallahatchie School Board shall have the right to reject any and all bids.

The East Tallahatchie School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above-described property for a five-year lease contract with said Board.

East Tallahatchie School District

Johnnie L. Vick, Superintendent