RULE 81 SUMMONS

(SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION)

IN IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CLYDE BREWER DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2022-6

SUMMONS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF TALLAHATCHIE

TO: Mattie Pintard, Landon Knapp, and Barnett Knapp

You have been made a defendant in the Petition to Close Estate and Discharge Executor, regarding the matter of Clyde Brewer’s Estate.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 a.m. on the 31st day of October, 2022 in the Chancery Courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse located in Charleston, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 15th day of August, 2022.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

State of Mississippi

To: Tiawan Bailey

Douglas Bailey

Precious Bailey

TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action to which you are a defendent on the 5th day of October, 2022 at 10:00 am. at the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi.

(x) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(1), MRCP, which is triable 30 days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

( ) The action against you is one described by Rule 81(d)(2), MRCP, which is triable seven (7) days after service of process in any manner orther than by publication, or 30 days after the first publication where process is by publication.

Attached to this summons is a copy of the Petition to Close Estte of Elijah McShane, Deceased, to Discharge Administratrix, for Distribution of Assets, for Approval of Attorney Fees and For Other Relief. Although Rule 81(d)(2) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues, or, if you are required to do so by the Court.

In any event, however, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT IN PERSON ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgement against you.

Issued under my hand and Seal of said Court, on this the 1st day of September, 2022.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Court Clerk

By: Vickie Ross, Deputy Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors, Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921, Address

Sealed BIDS for OVERLAY FOR TEASDALE ROAD, ESKRIDGE EXTENDED & MARSHALL STREET will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until OCTOBER 14, 2022@ 10:00 AM , and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin, President

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILIE HILL, DECEASED

ARCOLA HILL, PETITIONER NO. 2022-25-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 9th day of September 2022, by the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2022-25-2, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Willie Hill, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 7th day of September, 2022.

/s/

ARCOLA HILL, Executrix of the Estate of

Willie Hill, Decedent

Of counsel:

LAW OFFICE OF ROB TYNER

ROB TYNER MSB NO. 99253

P.O. BOX 179

SUMNER, MS 38957

662-375-8756

662-375-8694 (fax)

Rob@robtynerlaw.com

Solicitor

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Tutwiler will be accepting bids for Hayes and Flowers Street drainage improvements. Bid specs can be viewed at City Hall. If you questions, please contact City Hall at 662-645-8321. Bids must be in by 4:00 p.m. October 3, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors Owner P.O. Box 350, Charleston, MS 38921 Address

Sealed BIDS for CEDAR GROVE LAKE AUXILIARY SPILLWAY EWP BANK STABILIZATION (NR224423XXXC021) will be received by the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors in the Willis Engineering, Inc. office located at 125 Court Square, Charleston, MS 38921 until OCTOBER 25, 2022 @10:00 AM and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of the Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Agreement, Payment Bonds, Performance Bond, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, Change Order, General Conditions, Supplemental General Conditions, Drawings, Specifications and Addenda may be examined at the following locations.

(1) Willis Engineering, Inc. 133 South Mound St., Grenada, MS., 38901

(2) Plan House Printing Tupelo, 605 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

(3) Plan House Printing Hattiesburg, 1A Churchill Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

(4) Plan House Printing Gulfport, 14231 Seaway Road, Ste E-7, Gulfport, MS 39503

Bid documents are being made available via paper or digital copy. Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.weiplanroom.com to view and order Bid Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. Bid documents must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.weiplanroom.com. For any questions to the electronic bidding process contact Plan House Printing at (662) 407-0193.

Johnny Goodwin, President

Public Notice

Charleston Mini Storage gives notice that pursuant to the provisions Section 85-7-125 of the Mississippi Code annotated (1972 amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at Charleston Mini Storage, 206 West Walnut Street, Charleston, MS 38921 on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at its self storage facilities the contents of the storage units listed below:

Unit #29 Everica Williams

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September 2022, Aubrey Falls dba Greenfield Corp., PO Box 92, Minter City MS 38944, has filed application(s) for permit(s) to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial, for irrigation purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

Application No. GW-52173; Permitted Acreage: 38; County: Tallahatchie; Location: IR 1/4 of IR1/4 Sec 19 T22N R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, c/o Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permit(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201, on, or after November 8, 2022, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water Management District

Anna M. Sullivan, SR Permit Data Specialist

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Johnny Dorman, II, Plaintiff

Vs. Raylynn Threet, Defendant

Cause No. 2022-46

SUMMONS

State of Mississippi

County of Tallahatchie

To: Raylynn Threet

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Johnny Dorman, II, seeking a final judgement of divorce. Defendants other than you are none. You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 27th day of October, 2022 in the Chancery Court of Tallahatchie County, located in Leflore County, Greenwood Courthouse at 310 West Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 13th day of September, 2022.

Anita Greenwood, Chancery Clerk

SUBSTITUED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on August 18, 2021, Dechaner Wilson and Markivous Hayes executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Joseph Lindley, which deed of trust was recorded on July 15, 2022, in Book 2022, Page 1790, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness. Joseph Lindley, solely as Owner Trustee, has requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of the sale:

THEREFORE, on October 23rd, 2022, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the West Front Door of the Tallahtchie County Courthouse, 1 Court Square, Charleston, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situated in the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to-wit:

The following described tract of real property, to-wit: A part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 25 North, Range 3 East, of the First Judicial District of Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, and being more particulary described as follows: Begin at a point located 1431 feet East and 825.5 feet South from the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Townshp 25 North, Range 3 East, and run North 14 degrees, 24 minutes, 05 seconds, East 163.32 feet along the center of the ditch; thence South 76 degrees, 02 minutes, 11 seconds East 410.28 feet with a rebar at 64.5 feet; thence South 13 degrees, 57 minutes, 49 seconds West 165.63 feet; thence North 75 degrees, 42 minutes, 52 seconds West 411.54 feet to the point of beginning with a rebar at 21.5 feet from the ditch. Also reserved unto the Grantor, is a 30 foot easement from Highway 32, for the purposes of ingress and egress.

I will convey only such title as is vested in the Trustee.

Witness my signature, this the 13 day of September, 2022.

Carol Turner

NOTICE OF BOND SALE

$500,000

GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2022

CITY OF CHARLESTON, MISSISSIPPI

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi (the “Governing Body” of the “Municipality”) will receive bids in electronic form or at the City Hall of the Municipality located at 26 South Square Street, Charleston, Mississippi, until the hour of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at which time said bids will be publicly opened and read for the purchase in its entirety, at not less than par and accrued interest to the date of delivery thereof, of an issue of $500,000 General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2022, of the Municipality (the “Bonds”). The City Clerk of the Municipality (the “City Clerk”) will act on behalf of the Governing Body to receive such bids at the aforesaid date, time, and place. Award of the bid will be made at the regular meeting of the Governing Body on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

THE BONDS: The Bonds shall be dated and bear interest from November 1, 2022; will be delivered in definitive form as registered bonds; shall be in the denomination of $100,000 each, or any integral multiples of $5,000 thereof up to the amount of a single maturity; will be numbered from 1 upward in the order of issuance; will be payable as to principal at a bank or trust company to be named by the Governing Body, in the manner hereinafter provided; and will bear interest, payable on May 1, 2023, and semiannually thereafter on May 1 and November 1 of each year at the rate or rates offered by the successful bidder in its bid in accordance with this Notice of Bond Sale.

MATURITIES: The Bonds will mature serially, with option of prior payment, on November 1 in each of the years and amounts as follows:

YEAR AMOUNT

2023 $45,000

2024 $45,000

2025 $45,000

2026 $50,000

2027 $50,000

2028 $50,000

2029 $50,000

2030 $55,000

2031 $55,000

2032 $55,000

REDEMPTION: The Bonds maturing after November 1, 2027, are subject to redemption prior to their stated dates of maturity at the option of the Municipality, on and after November 1, 2027, at par, plus accrued interest to the date of redemption, either in whole or in part, in whole or in part on any date, in inverse order of maturity. Interest shall cease to accrue on any of the Bonds which are duly called for redemption on the date set for redemption if payment thereof on the redemption date has been duly made or provided for. At least 30 days before the redemption date of any Bonds, the City Clerk shall cause a notice of any such redemption, either in whole or in part, signed by the City Clerk, (1) to be filed with the Paying Agent (as hereinafter defined) and (2) to be mailed, postage prepaid, to all Registered Owners of the Bonds at their addresses as they appear on the registration books of the Paying Agent, but failure so to file or mail any such notice shall not affect the validity of the proceedings for such redemption. Each such notice shall set forth the date fixed for redemption, the redemption price to be paid, the place or places at which payment shall be made and, if less than all of the Bonds of any one maturity shall be called for redemption, the distinctive numbers and letters, if any, of such Bonds to be redeemed.

AUTHORITY AND SECURITY: The Bonds will be issued pursuant to the authority of Sections 21-33-301 et seq., Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended (the “Act”), and the resolution of the Municipality adopted September 6, 2022, authorizing and directing the issuance of the Bonds (the “Bond Resolution”), and will be general obligations of the Municipality payable as to principal and interest out of and secured by an irrevocable pledge of the avails of a direct and continuing tax to be levied annually without limitation as to rate or amount upon the taxable property within the geographical limits of the Municipality. To the extent other moneys are not available, the Municipality will levy annually a direct and continuing tax upon all taxable property within the geographical limits of the Municipality, which tax, together with any other moneys available for such purpose, will be adequate and sufficient to provide for the payment of the principal of and the interest on the Bonds as the same falls due. Other funds available to the Municipality which may be lawfully used for payment of the principal of and interest on the Bonds, include, but are not limited to, use taxes remitted from the State to the Municipality as a result of the Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2018, House Bill 1, 2018 First Extraordinary Session, and any amendments thereto.

PURPOSE: The Bonds are being issued to provide funds for the purpose of erecting or purchasing waterworks, gas, electric, and other public utility plants or distribution systems or franchises, and repairing, improving, and extending the same; altering or changing the channels of streams and water courses to control, deflect, or guide the current thereof; constructing, improving, and paving streets, sidewalks, and parkways, and purchasing land therefor; constructing bridges and culverts; repairing, improving, and extending the sanitary, storm, drainage, and sewerage systems of the Municipality; protecting the Municipality, its streets, and sidewalks from overflow, caving banks, and other like dangers; purchasing machinery and heavy equipment which will have an expected useful life in excess of 10 years, but specifically not including any motor vehicles weighing less than 12,000 pounds (the “Authorized Purpose”).

FORM OF BIDS: Bids should be addressed to the Governing Body and should be plainly marked “Bid for General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2022, of the City of Charleston, Mississippi.” All bids should be submitted in substantially the form prepared by the Municipality as the Official Bid Form. A copy of the Official Bid Form may be obtained from the City Clerk at anaealy@charlestonms.co, from Daylight Capital Advisors, Canton, Mississippi (the “Municipal Advisor”), at larry.l.day@daylightcapitaladvisors.com and marissa.wortman@daylightcapitaladvisors.com, or from Watkins & Eager PLLC, Jackson, Mississippi (“Bond Counsel”) at bdavis@watkinseager.com. All bids submitted in electronic form should be delivered via email to the Municipal Advisor at larry.l.day@daylightcapitaladvisors.com and marissa.wortman@daylightcapitaladvisors.com and to Bond Counsel at bdavis@watkinseager.com. All bids not in electronic form should be sealed and delivered to the City Clerk at her office in the City Hall located at 26 South Square Street in the Municipality.

INTEREST RATE AND BID RESTRICTIONS: The Bonds will not bear a greater overall maximum interest rate to maturity than 11% per annum, nor will the interest rate for any one maturity exceed 11% per annum. No Bond will bear more than 1 rate of interest; each Bond will bear interest from its date to its stated maturity date at the interest rate specified in the bid; all Bonds of the same maturity will bear the same rate of interest from date to maturity; and the lowest interest rate specified will not be less than 70% of the highest interest rate specified. Each interest rate specified in any bid must be a multiple of 1/8th of 1% or 1/10th of 1% and a 0% rate of interest cannot be named.

GOOD FAITH DEPOSIT: Each bid must be accompanied by a wire transfer or cashier's check, certified check, or exchange, issued or certified by a bank, payable to the Governing Body, in the amount of $10,000, as a guaranty that the bidder will carry out its contract and purchase the Bonds if its bid be accepted. All wire transfers or checks of unsuccessful bidders will be returned immediately on award of the Bonds. If the successful bidder fails to purchase the Bonds pursuant to its bid and contract, then the amount of such good faith deposit shall be retained by the Municipality as liquidated damages for such failure. No interest will be allowed on the amount of the good faith deposit.

AWARD OF BONDS: The award, if any, will be made to the bidder complying with the terms of sale and offering to purchase the Bonds at the lowest net interest cost to the Municipality, which shall be determined by computing the aggregate interest on the Bonds over the life of the issue at the rate or rates of interest specified by the bidder, less premium offered, if any. It is requested that each bid be accompanied by a statement of the net interest cost (computed to six decimal places), but such statement will not be considered a part of the bid. All bids shall remain firm until an award of the Bonds, or rejection of bids, will be made by the Governing Body at the regular meeting of the Governing Body on 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

RIGHT OF REJECTION, CANCELLATION: The Governing Body reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, as well as to waive any irregularity or informality in any bid. The successful bidder shall have the right, at its option, to cancel its agreement to purchase the Bonds if the Bonds are not tendered for delivery within 60 days from the date of sale thereof, and in such event the Governing Body shall return to said bidder its good faith deposit. The Governing Body shall have the right, at its option, to cancel its agreement to sell the Bonds if within 5 days after the tender of the Bonds for delivery the successful bidder shall not have accepted delivery of and paid for the Bonds, and in such event the Governing Body shall retain the successful bidder's good faith deposit as liquidated damages as hereinabove provided.

PAYING AGENT, TRANSFER AGENT, AND REGISTRAR: The successful bidder may designate a bank or trust company located within the State to serve as paying agent (the “Paying Agent”) for the Bonds within 48 hours of the date of the sale of the Bonds, subject to the approval of the Governing Body. The Governing Body’s approval of the Paying Agent shall be contingent on a determination as to the willingness and ability of the Paying Agent to perform the duties of registrar and transfer agent and on the satisfactory negotiation of service fees. The Paying Agent shall be subject to change by order of the Governing Body under the conditions and in the manner provided in the Bond Resolution under which the Bonds are issued. Both principal of and interest on the Bonds will be payable by check or draft mailed to Registered Owners of the Bonds as of the 15th day of the month preceding the maturity date for such principal or interest payment at the addresses appearing in the registration records of the Municipality maintained by the Paying Agent. The Bonds will be transferable only upon the books of the Paying Agent, and payment of principal at maturity shall be conditioned on the proper presentation and surrender of the Bonds to the Paying Agent.

DELIVERY: The successful bidder must designate within 20 days of the date of sale, or at such other later date as may be designated by the Governing Body, the names and addresses of the Registered Owners of the Bonds and the denominations in which the Bonds of each maturity are to be issued. If the successful bidder fails to submit such information within the required time, one Bond may be issued for each maturity in the full amount maturing on that date registered in the name of the successful bidder. The Bonds will be delivered at a place to be designated by the purchaser and without cost to the purchaser, and payment therefor shall be made in immediately available funds.

CUSIP NUMBERS: Unless specifically requested by the purchaser, it is not anticipated that CUSIP identification numbers will be requested for the Bonds, but neither the failure to print such number on any Bond nor any error with respect thereto shall constitute cause for a failure or refusal by the purchaser thereof to accept delivery of and pay for the Bonds in accordance with the terms of the purchase contract. Any expenses in relation to the printing of CUSIP numbers on the Bonds shall be paid by the Municipality; the CUSIP Service Bureau charge for the assignment of said numbers shall be the responsibility of and shall be paid for by the purchaser.

LEGAL OPINION; CLOSING DOCUMENTS: The Bonds are offered subject to the unqualified approval of the legality thereof by Bond Counsel. In the opinion of Bond Counsel, interest on the Bonds is excluded from gross income for purposes of federal and State income taxes under existing laws, regulations, rulings, and judicial decisions. A copy of the opinion of Bond Counsel, together with the usual closing papers, including a no-litigation certificate dated the date of delivery of the Bonds, evidencing that no litigation is pending in any way affecting the legality of the Bonds or the revenues pledged for the payment of the principal thereof and interest thereon, and a transcript of the proceedings relating to the Bonds, will be delivered to the successful bidder without charge. The Municipality will pay for all legal fees and will pay for the printing and validation of the Bonds.

BONDS ARE QUALIFIED TAX-EXEMPT OBLIGATIONS: The Municipality has designated the Bonds as “qualified tax-exempt obligations” within the meaning and for purposes of Section 265(b)(3) of the Code.

CONTINUING DISCLOSURE: The Bonds are not subject to continuing disclosure pursuant to S.E.C. Rule 15c2-12(b)(5).

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED MUNICIPAL ADVISOR. Daylight Capital Advisors, LLC, Canton, Mississippi, is acting as independent registered municipal advisor to the Municipality in regard to the issuance of the Bonds (the “Municipal Advisor”), and is not acting as an underwriter, placement agent, or representing any qualified purchaser in regard to the issuance of the Bonds.

By order of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Charleston, Mississippi, on September 6, 2022.

/s/ Ana Ealy, City Clerk