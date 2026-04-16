The 2026 legislative session has a few “technical” days left on it. They adjourned and left town but held the session open for a few more days this week in case the governor vetoes any bills or line-item appropriations they might want to override. We Oaklanders are very disappointed that we did not get the funds requested to purchase a much-needed fire truck but appreciate Sen. Ben Suber and Rep. Kevin Horan who led efforts to secure that for us. Congratulations to Water Valley, Coffeeville and Grenada who did receive funding in the special projects bill.

Yalobusha, Grenada and Tallahatchie counties have been approved along with 36 others for Individual Assistance following the Fern Ice Storm. Individual assistance can include grants for home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster. Residents in the approved counties who sustained losses during the Jan. 23-27 winter weather are able to apply for assistance by registering at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The disaster number is: DR-4899.

I am looking forward to speaking briefly this week to the Yalobusha County Historical Society meeting. I am not Oakland’s historian. That honor goes to many other people, including my mom, Margaret Ross, Mike Robinson and Miss Lizzie Earl. Barron Caulfield invited me to talk about what’s going on in Oakland and I can do that!

We celebrated Easter plus my sweet great-nephew’s and my nephew’s birthday on Easter Sunday with church, a big lunch and multiple egg hunts. It was Kash Mastrangelo’s 13th birthday on Saturday. He is my mother’s first great-grandchild, so it was one of those birthdays that is hard to believe! We’ve had him for 13 years! His younger cousins adore him. His mom, Lindsey, and his whole family and community have surrounded him with love. I can’t say enough about the hard work Lindsey has put into “raising” him. He is the sweetest, cutest, most well-mannered, loving, adventurous young man. He does love to sneak up on you when you least expect it! Kash, we love you so much! It was also his Uncle Ross Burney’s birthday on Sunday. Ross is a few years older and wiser and has all the same characteristics including being a practical joker.

Our egg hunt started with eggs hidden for the great-grands. They did a wonderful job of hunting the eggs and the treasures found inside them. After the children had done their egg hunt, we asked them to hide eggs for their parents’ generation. They had a blast doing that. But the funniest part was that when we told the parents to go find the eggs, the little kids started running and pointing to where they had hidden the eggs. They had as much fun showing the adults where the eggs were as they did on their egg hunt! Obviously, we failed to tell them not to show where eggs were hidden.

Speaking of treasures, the Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery has so much going on. The next big event is the 2026 Youth Rodeo on May 16. This is open for those under the age of 15. Registration starts at the Fish Hatchery at 7 a.m. and participants should bring their own fishing equipment, bait, and containers to carry their catch home. For more information, contact the Visitor Education Center (VEC) at 662-563-8068.

The Youth Art Contest entries for the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks are due by May 10. You can also contact the VEC at the number above for information or go HERE for details.

The Fish Hatchery VEC also is hosting a history of Ford’s Well presented by Mike Robinson on May 30 at 2 p.m. at the Fish Hatchery VEC. Mike is the retired resource manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Enid Lake. Ford's Well was dug in 1898, and because of its high mineral content, became popular in the early 1900s as a cure for many ailments. Visitors enjoy the area today as they dig into the past and enjoy recreational opportunities like the 27-mile Spyglass Hill horseback trail and interpretive area including buildings such as the blacksmith shop, cabin, outhouse, and more! The program is free with price of admission. Admission is $2.50 for adults 18-59, and $2 for youth 3-17 and adults over 60.

Congratulations to Timothy Booker Sr. for his recent election as president of the Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce. Cassaundra Pipkin was also elected to the board of directors. We have a hard-working board who love Oakland and the surrounding area. We believe in this area and the people.

The Chamber is in high gear getting things ready for our Yalo-Ribbon Festival featuring Danica Hart. The festival is on May 2. We still have room for vendors and exhibitors. Contact Cassaundra Pipkin by texting 662-360-5689.

The Town of Oakland is holding a cleanup day on April 18 from 8 a.m. until noon. To help with this, show up at the James Riley Swearengen Walking Track and Park on Walnut Street.

If you have family or friends who deserve to be recognized as a fallen service member, please let Cassaundra Pipkin know. The Oakland Area Lions Club is coordinating a Memory Walk as a part of Oakland’s 250America Celebration. These service members do not have to be from Oakland. Special signs will be made for each person as we honor the sacrifices made.

Our free pickleball lessons were successful as people of all ages showed up to learn the game. The coaches report some real talent in the group!

Let me know if you have news to include. Email oaklandareachamber@gmail. com or text or leave a message at 601-853-3942.