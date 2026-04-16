I have written before that I am afraid of snakes, lizards, bats and spiders. Let me add one more “critter” to that ongoing list – birds.

I am sure you all have seen the movie, “The Birds.” This is one of Alfred Hitchcock’s old movies. It shows many, many black birds attacking the townspeople and drawing blood.

One recent night as I was getting ready for bed, I went into my bathroom to put on all my “keep my wrinkles away” cream and wash my face. As I threw my bath cloth over into my little sink, a bird flew at my face. I screamed, like the girl I am, and my husband came running to my rescue believing that I had just been bitten by a snake or, as he said, “Fell down and killed myself.”

I ran out into our bedroom and hid behind the door so that he could capture, run out the door, or, heaven help me, kill the offending feathered creature. At that minute in time, I just wanted it gone. He kept assuring me that little wrens did not bite or peck or threaten me in any way but I was having none of it. The bird flew into the bedroom and flew underneath our bed canopy and I knew at that time I could not, would not, sleep in that big bed on that night.

Then, the little fowl just disappeared! We looked underneath chairs, tables and even tore our little dog’s bed apart but it was nowhere to be found. I just grabbed my pillow and a blanket and headed for the den.

Within a few minutes, my husband came and told me he had captured it in my bathroom and closed the door so I would be safe for the night. I hesitantly climbed in the bed and slept with one eye open.

The next morning, he woke me as he shrieked “shoo shoo” and waved and shook the broom around in the air. He had let our little feathered friend out of my bathroom and was hollering for me to open the door to the outside, so he could run him outside.

Yep, you guessed it. The gray wren disappeared once again, not outside, but somewhere inside my house in the bedroom and bathroom areas. I just know he is hiding out among my clothes in my closet and one day soon as I push my clothes apart, I will find bird fertilizer on my nice dresses, and he will fly into my face once again.

This has been a lesson to me. Never leave your doors open as you go outside because you will have unexpected and unwanted visitors who don’t want to leave.

Honey Lime Fruit Salad

1 flat of strawberries

2 kiwi fruits, cut up,

1 mango diced

1 cup blackberries

1 cup sliced green grapes

1 cup sliced red grapes

½ cup blueberries

9 oz jar pineapple pieces, drained.

Mix fruit together. Mix ½ cup honey, ¼ cup lime juice, ½ cup brown sugar. Pour over fruit. Place in a plastic bag with a hole punched in the bottom, place that in a big bowl and put in the refrigerator overnight. Drain fruit and add back juice as needed before serving. Always place in a clear bowl because it is so pretty.