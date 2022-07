So, you think a gallon of gasoline is expensive?

This is what it costs to buy a gallon of....

Diet Snapple, 16 oz. for $1.29 = $10.32 per gallon. Lipton Iced Tea, 16 oz. for $1.19 = $9.52 per gallon. Gatorade, 20 oz. for $1.59 = $10.17 per gallon. Ocean Spray, 16 oz. for $1.25 = $10.00 per gallon.

Pint of milk, 16 oz. for $1.59 = $12.72 per gallon. STP Brake Fluid, 12 oz. for $3.15 = $33.60 per gallon. Vick’s NyQuil, 6 oz. for $8.35 = $178.13 per gallon. Pepto Bismol, 4 oz. for $3.85 = $123.20 per gallon.

Whiteout, 7 oz. for $1.39 = $25.42 per gallon. Scope, 1.5 oz. for $0.99 = $84.48 per gallon.

And this is the REAL KICKER...

Evian water, 9 oz. for $1.49 = $21.19 per gallon!

$21.19 FOR WATER!!!

You get the idea?? So next time you are at the gas pump, be glad your car doesn’t run on NyQuil, or Scope or Whiteout or even water.

Charles Hendrix is a Reservoir resident.