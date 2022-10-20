Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

I want to take this opportunity to show my appreciation to everyone at Tallahatchie General Hospital and James C. Kennedy Wellness Center for helping me during a terrible sickness I dealt with these last several months.

The swing bed unit, physical and occupational therapy units and all of the staff went above and beyond to help me and make my treatment time very pleasant.

During this time of my illness, I had been in several other hospitals and rehabilitation units, and TGH is, by far, the cleanest, nicest and most professional hospital I have stayed in.

Every person from the medical staff, housekeeping and kitchen staff will always hold a very special place in my and my family’s hearts for the superb care I was given.

Tallahatchie County and the surrounding areas are blessed to have such a wonderful asset in our community.

Julius Roe Taylor

Charleston