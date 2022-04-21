Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

I have often wondered why the Enid-Oakland Road was not paved all the way to 32 highway. I was told there was a dispute between Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. I thought that was stupid, but that’s the way it is.

I live in Enid and went that way recently. The gravel part is smoother than the blacktop part. I could go Enid-Teasdale Road to 51 to go to Oakland. It’s smoother but longer.

I have a 17-year-old car that cannot take the beating on Enid-Oakland, but taking the longer route uses more gas.

I have friends who live on Ruffin Road. Sometimes I would leave there and take King Road to 51 highway to Batesville. Well, not anymore. There was obviously no dispute over who would tear the bridge up on King Road. It is completely demolished. It has not been repaired because of a dispute between Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties.

A bridge on Ruffin Road has been repaired. It is a longer way for the people living on King Road and most of the people on Ruffin Road.

With the higher gasoline prices, we don’t need a longer route to anywhere.

The money for infrastructure is already there.

I think the buck has been passed so many times, it’s down to a penny. Enid needs better roads, and there is no dispute about that.

Maybe that’s why so much litter is on the sides — to distract people from how bad the roads are.

I see the litter and the roads and I am ashamed.

n Betty H. Rogers

Enid