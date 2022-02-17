Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

When my Uncle Eddie Burt, a veteran of World War II who lived in Charleston, passed away, his sole possessions were a Silver Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

For over 20 years, I have tried to get his missing Bronze Star Medal, only to be told he didn’t serve in World War II. His records were burned in the National Archives, and all I got in return was a form letter stating this.

In 1947, Congress passed a law stating that if you were a recipient of the Combat Infantryman Badge, you would get the Bronze Star. Since my uncle had no records, he never received it.

It took a newspaper five minutes to find where he had won the Silver Star, and why. Since the newspaper article ran, an employee of Cindy Hyde-Smith, Myrtis Franke, has helped me to find where they admit that he was a recipient of the Bronze Star, but, still, no medal.

If anyone can help me, it would be greatly appreciated. I am 91 years old and running out of time.

Lewis Burt

Hernando

Editor’s note: Anyone who wishes to contact Lewis Burt about this matter may call 662-429-7159 or 901-238-0129. We are told that Mr. Burt usually does not rise before 11 a.m.