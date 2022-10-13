Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

I would like to express my opinion on the article written by Al Cross (“For the facts, we need newspapers”), which was printed in The Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6.

That was the most clear definition of what is wrong with the way “we” Americans understand what is going on in our country and community. People read Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites and just take it was the truth, not knowing where that individual got, heard or dreamed up the statement.

The five rules of journalism have long ago been forgotten in most of what I see on television, hear on social media sites, and information gotten from friends, family and fellow workers. Is what you are saying true, and who verified that report, comment or video?

It worries me most because if you are posting or writing from truth, then you would have verified it before you put it out there. But if you are trying to influence people to believe or follow you blindly down a road of false statements just because you want to change the vote, the feelings or the beliefs of a people with no worry about the consequences of your actions, this country and community don’t have a chance to ever do it right.

The five principles listed by Al Cross about the fundamentals required in journalism could easily be applied to human interaction both verbally and written.

1) Journalism’s first obligation is to the truth.

“A person should know what he/she says is the truth.”

2) Its first loyalty is to citizens.

“A person should care about his/her fellow citizens and have loyalty to them when speaking or writing.”

3) Its essence is a discipline of verification.

“We should know that what we are about to say, post or write has been proven to be a fact.”

4) Its practitioners must maintain an independence from those they cover.

“We should not repeat everything we hear just because those saying it are our friends or coworkers.”

5) It must serve as an independent monitor of power.

“If what I am about to say is only meant for my gain or the gain of my group, let me consider how it affects others.”

There is a real need for truthful, verified, concerned interaction for a society, both vocally and written, to discuss topics of everyday life, government, religion, community, family and workplace if we are to live together with the purpose of being a good citizen, representative, family, friend or coworker.

If government, society, schools, workplaces, churches and families held themselves accountable, we might have a chance to close the gap or bridge the gap in a real attempt to care for this world that God so wonderfully created.

n Donna Ryals

Charleston