Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

As everyone knows, several years ago we were all given a new 911 address. We were advised when to start using it.

These new addresses were supposed to make it easier for emergency personnel, ambulance and the police to find our home.

I would like to know why the new addresses make it so hard for the post office FedEx and AT&T to find my house.

I have had bills turned over to collection agencies because I never received the bill to begin with.

FedEx has called many times with a package they cannot deliver because they can’t find my address.

I have spent days and hours waiting on Dish [Network] to come because they cannot find my house.

The 911 coordinator in Charleston said that AT&T and FedEx have not updated their systems.

We did our part, so where is the glitch? Thank God we have not needed an ambulance or the police.

The post office has no excuse. They had our old addresses. They told us to use the new address. How can they justify not getting the mail to the right house?

Charlotte Venable

Enid