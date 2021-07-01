Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

I was, unfortunately, involved in a three-car pileup Thursday afternoon, June 24, at the intersection of Main and Martin Luther King Drive in Charleston.

I would like to thank everyone who came to assist us.

Charleston Police Chief Jerry Williams II, Captain Wendy Jones and Investigator Travis Nichols of the Charleston Police Department treated all involved with care and respect; the finest that one could expect.

Hats off to the ambulance personnel who transported us to the emergency room; to Clay McFerrin, editor of The Sun-Sentinel, who stopped by for some photos; and to Tim Mitchell, for cleaning up the mayhem by towing our vehicles.

During the time of this accident, I quickly realized how fortunate we are to have such professionals that were there to help us all.

I, for one, am proud to say how much I appreciate all the effort and I wholeheartedly support those who lay it all on the line every day.

Don’t know what we would do without them.

Thank you!

Joe Williams

Charleston