POPE — Lewis Leslie Doubleday, Jr., age 77, formerly of Charleston, passed away Sunday, March 15, at his home in Pope.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Faith Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church with interment following at Chapel Hill Cemetery near Pope. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

He was the owner and operate of Charleston Printing until his retirement

He is survived by his wife, Linda Doubleday of Pope; his children, Scottie Michelle Doubleday, Lewis Leslie Doubleday, III ad Christian Michael Doubleday, all of Pope; a sister, and three brothers; 7 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.