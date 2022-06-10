Miss Griffin Johnson and Mr. Harrison Buckley were united in marriage Friday, Sept. 16.

The couple exchanged wedding vows at 3 o’clock in the afternoon before family and friends in the Chapel of Flowers Glass Gardens in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bride is the daughter of the late Claude Isaac Brown and the late Barbara Johnson.

The groom is the son of the late Lewis Buckley Sr. of Charleston and Jewell Tolliver Robinson of Torrance, California. He is the grandson of Albert Buckley of Charleston.

The bride wore a strapless A-line dress enhanced by a chapel-length train and her finger-tip veil of illusion. She carried a beautiful bouquet of pink roses.

The groom wore an elegant black suit adorned with a single pink rose as his boutonniere.

Attending the wedding were the groom’s mother, Bishop Jewel Tolliver Robinson and his “Pops” Kenneth Tolliver, his older brother, Lewis Buckley, Jr., aunts, other Buckley family members, as well as numerous friends of the bride and groom.

The couple was honored with a wedding reception at Panevino’s Restaurant.

Following their honeymoon in Las Vegas, the couple has made their home in Maple Heights, Ohio, where the groom is employed with the Paris Room as a sous chef and the bride is employed as executive assistant to the owner of Edwin’s Restaurant and Leadership Institute. The couple also operates their own business, Griffin’s Cafe’ and Cakes LLC.