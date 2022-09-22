Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Dr. Gwendolyn C. Lewis and her son, David Lyndon Johnson, both tested for another belt in karate on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Greenville.

Lewis now qualifies for an orange belt and David, a blue belt. “Black belt, here we come!” said Lewis.

They have trained for over a year now under the leadership of sensei Stephen Davenport, instructor at Shokatan in both Cleveland and Greenville.

David has competed in several competitions, winning four medals.

“I love the art and discipline of karate and being actively involved in anything that my son takes interest in,” said Lewis. “We are under excellent leadership, and sensei Davenport expects and produces a level of quality that I am proud of. His passion for karate, along with my son, have influenced me to continue my training.”