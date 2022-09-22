Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Rachelle Moore has earned her doctorate of education in higher education administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Moore is a native of Laurel and previously received a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Mississippi State University and a Master of Science in library and information science from the University of Southern Mississippi.

She is a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, Beta Phi Mu, Mississippi Library Association, Southeastern Library Association, New Century Book Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Moore, the wife of Stonefield Church of God pastor Mark Moore and the daughter of the late Gerald and Bettye Finch Spradley, is currently the head librarian at Holmes Community College, Grenada Campus.