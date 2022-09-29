Anne Hart Preus and Joseph Caldwell Townsend announce the release of their novel, “Out of Texas,” which is now available in bookstores and online through Amazon and Bookbaby.

In 1937, Percy Bryce Cato, a young writer with the Federal Writers Project, had a last assignment: to locate and interview Buford Hobbs, whose lashing on the streets of Gonzales, Texas, led to the Brantley-Baltzell feud. Cato’s search for Hobbs and their ensuing conversations uncovered a trail of carnage and long-kept secrets.

In 1859, the lashing of Hobbs in Gonzales led to the murder of Dr. John Brantley, and this ignited the historic Brantley-Baltzell feud. The nation’s newspapers widely reported the resulting carnage that came out of Texas and led all the way to Mississippi.

The feud seemed to have run its course by the end of the Civil War. Or had it?

In 1870, the mayor of Winona, Mississippi, Arnold Brantley, was assassinated and Gov. Alcorn dispatched two officers of his mysterious Mississippi Secret Police Bureau to solve the crime. One was a white officer, Neil McCoy, a former gunslinger. The other was a black officer named Buford Hobbs.

As the drama around Winona unfolded, the deceased mayor’s brother, a decorated Confederate general, was also murdered.

It would be left to Buford to see that justice was served, even as he struggled with his feelings toward Rebecca, the widow of the feud’s first victim. Rebecca’s story during those turbulent years would be one of coming to grips with the economic survival of her family as well as her own feelings toward Buford. She would ultimately have to make difficult choices with devastating consequences.

Anne Hart Preus is a Tallahatchie County native. She is a retired teacher who resides in Starkville. Preus has published one book, a memoir about growing up in rural Tallahatchie County in the 1950s and 60s entitled, “Stories from the Hart.”

Joseph Townsend, a Winona native, is a CPA living in Hattiesburg.

“Out of Texas” is their first novel.

For more information about “Out of Texas,” email annpreus@bellsouth.net or contact Preus or Townsend via Facebook.