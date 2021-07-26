RAYMOND — Entrepreneurs can get the resources and training needed to launch a small business in 30 days in an upcoming series of online courses.

StartUp Mississippi is free and can be accessed with a computer, tablet or smartphone. Weekly Zoom sessions, hosted by Mississippi State University Extension Service faculty and staff, begin Sept. 9. Deadline to apply for participation is Sept. 3.

Participants will learn how to create a small business plan, conduct a market analysis, promote their business on social media, gain necessary resources for establishing a business, and create and maintain a webpage.

“This series is for anyone looking to transform their idea into an actual small business,” said Extension instructor Terence Norwood. “You’ll learn the language, find out where to go when you have questions and develop a network of support with Extension community development specialists. This series will serve as a front door to additional MSU Extension programs that promote small business development, sustainability, renewal and growth.”

For more information or to apply to the program, visit msuext.ms/startup.