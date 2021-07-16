CLARKSDALE – Region One Mental Health Services, the mental and behavioral health services provider for Northwest Mississippi, announced today a regional campaign to promote its increased capacity to provide mental health support services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign and the increased capacity are funded through a grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and administered through the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH). Dubbed MERC-19 (Mississippi Emergency Response to COVID-19), Region One Mental Health and 14 other mental health providers statewide received the funding through an application process. The campaign ties directly to the new DMH statewide campaign titled “Behind the Mask.”

As the world continues to experience the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, more individuals may find themselves experiencing increased amounts of stress. Fears about health, widespread changes to employment, unemployment, increased caregiving responsibilities, and home learning for school-age kids are among the top contributors to increased stress during the pandemic.

“These challenges are as real in Northwest Mississippi as they are in the rest of the country,” said Amber Jones, administrative director of A&D Services. “This grant enables us to reach more people in our community with counseling for the mental health, anxiety, substance abuse problems that have been especially prevalent as a result of COVID-19.”

She added that the regional campaign is designed to encourage individuals facing mental health problems not to hide “behind the mask,” but to seek help locally for their mental health problems. The goal is to let people know that someone nearby understands that the pandemic has affected all kinds of people around the state, including healthcare workers, and that they are not alone — that these issues are common.

Region One Mental Health serves residents of Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Tunica counties. The agency has qualified providers on standby to provide alcohol and drug services, adult services, case management, children’s services and more.

Whether individuals have sought assistance in the past, have never worked with a mental health provider before, or have never felt the need to do so until now, Region One Mental Health is ready to address each person’s individual needs. Services are available in-person and by telemedicine. All it takes is a confidential phone call. If someone needs help immediately, they should call the CRISIS HOTLINE 24 hours a day/7 day a week at 888-404-8002.

Interested individuals who do not require immediate assistance are encouraged to contact Region One Mental Health directly at 662-627-7267 for a confidential call or to visit the Behind the Mask website online at www.behindthemaskms.com.