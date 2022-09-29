BILOXI — Floral enthusiasts can learn about the basics of floral design and create home holiday decorations in one of six upcoming Deck the Halls workshops.

Jim DelPrince, horticulture specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, will lead the class, introducing participants to basic floral design. Class members will also learn about the Extension Master Floral Designer Program, a certificate program that teaches the foundations of floral design in return for volunteer service in the community.

Attendees will create a red velvet bow, door swag, table centerpiece and 9-foot garland with fresh evergreens during this day-long course.

The workshop will be offered in six locations around the state:

Biloxi: Dec. 2 at the Coastal Research and Extension Center, located at 1815 Popp’s Ferry Road. Deadline to register is Nov. 22.

Hattiesburg: Dec. 5 at the MSU Extension Office in Forrest County, located at 952 Sullivan Drive. Deadline to register is Nov. 28.

Stoneville: Dec. 6 at the Delta Research and Extension Center, located at 82 Stoneville Road. Deadline to register is Nov. 29.

Raymond: Dec. 7 at the Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center, located at 1320 Seven Springs Road. Deadline to register is Nov. 30.

Hernando: Dec. 8 at the MSU Extension Office in DeSoto County, located at 3260 Highway 51 South. Deadline to register is Nov. 30.

Oxford: Dec. 9 at the MSU Extension Office in Lafayette County, located at 70 F.D. Buddy East Parkway. Deadline to register is Nov. 30.

All classes begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Registration is $275 per person and includes all accessories, tools and lunch. Seating is limited.

To register, visit the Extension registration portal at https://bit.ly/3CbdXVw.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Jim DelPrince at 228-388-4710 or j.delprince@msstate.edu.