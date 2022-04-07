A former Franciscan friar has been found guilty of sexually abusing a student during the 1990s at a Greenwood Catholic school.

A Leflore County jury deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before finding Paul West guilty of one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust.

West, 62, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Ashley Hines to 30 years on the first count and 15 years on the second, to be served consecutively.

Gaunt and relying on a walker, West made no comment when escorted by deputies from the Leflore County Civic Center, where the two-day trial was held.

La Jarvis Love, now 39, had accused West of numerous instances of sexual abuse while Love was a student at St. Francis of Assisi Elementary School.

Love, who began crying when the verdict was read, said afterward, “I want to thank the state. I want to thank everybody that represented us. I just want to thank God, the provider, the creator. He restored my faith today. I really appreciate him, and I believe again.”

Love and his cousin, Joshua Love, testified Tuesday of repeated abuse they suffered at West’s hand starting in the fourth grade. They testified that the abuse occurred both at the school and on trips to New York and Wisconsin.

West had also been indicted on charges of abusing Joshua Love. It could not be immediately determined why the cases were separated or whether the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, which handled the prosecution, still plans to prosecute West on the remaining charges.

West’s conviction is the latest in the string of legal actions taken against Catholic clergy and the church officials who allegedly covered up the decades-old abuse of children, mostly boys, by priests and other members of religious life.

