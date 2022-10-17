The Charleston property of Mac and Elaine Venable, located at 201 N. Church St., has been selected by the Charleston Magnolia Garden Club as its “Yard of the Month” award recipient for October. The club designates a Charleston-area lawn for the beautification honor based on criteria including the eight basic principles of landscape design: unity, balance, contrast and harmony, color, transition, line, proportion and repetition. (Photo by Krista McFerrin)