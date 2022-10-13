CHARLESTON — Albert Buckley Jr., age 101, retired timber cutter, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, at Tallahatchie General Hospital.

Funeral services were 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Jerusalem M.B. Church at Paynes. Interment followed at Indiana Cemetery at Charleston. He was a long-time member of Indiana Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ade Lee Davis, and second wife, Willie Lee Pittman; and eleven of his children.

He is survived by seven children, Julia Sykes, Della Buckley, Margie Buckley, Solon Buckley, Jessie Buckley, Lewis Charles Buckley, Earnest Buckley and James Frost; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Community Funeral Directors has charge of arrangements.