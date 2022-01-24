GRENADA — Rev. Albert Dwayne "Wayne" Woods, age 50, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.

Funeral services for Wayne were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following at Forrest Memorial Park near Batesville.

Wayne was born on Nov. 13, 1971 to Albert Lee Woods and Emma Lucille Lynchard Woods in Isola.

He devoted his life to ministering to others. Wayne had a caring and compassionate heart, with so much love for others. He saw the good in everyone and touched many lives. Wayne would also drive patients to their doctor appointments if they were unable. He served as the associate pastor at Shield of Faith PCG in Grenada.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Woods.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Holman Woods of Grenada; a daughter, Brittany Michelle Woods of Water Valley; his mother, Emma Lucille Woods of Oakland; his step-children, Tara Franklin of Grenada, Tori Morris (Jeffrey) of Water Valley, J.J. Porter of Charleston, Kailee Porter of Charleston, Michelle Thomas of Water Valley, Wendy Thomas of Grenada, and Michael Thomas of Grenada; two sisters, Paula Ezell (Randy) Harmontown, and Becky Howell (Larry) of Oakland; two brothers, Jimmie Smith (Vicki) of Crowder, and Jeff Woods (Lisa) of Harmontown; one grandson on the way, Hayden Justin Avant; and 9 step grandchildren.