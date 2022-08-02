SENATOBIA — Annie Turman McNulty, 91, of Senatobia, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Senatobia Health Care and Rehab.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 10, at Pate-Jones Funeral Home with interment following at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery in Paynes.

Annie grew up in Charleston, and was a graduate of Charleston High School. She loved to read and enjoyed crocheting. Annie loved and adored her family.

She leaves behind her daughter, Brenda Stalls (Ken); sons, Michael McNulty (Debbie) and Sammy McNulty (Susan); brother, J.W. Turman; grandchildren, Phillip Stalls, Ginger Stalls Norman, Andrew Stalls, Matthew McNulty, Emily Haze and Hailey McNulty; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Adams McNulty, Jr.; and brothers, Dave Porter Turman, Jr. and Albert Mason Turman.

The family requests memorials be sent to Senatobia First Baptist Church.