CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. — Barbara Ann “Nana” Peters, 84, of Chattahoochee, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, in Tallahassee, Fla.

A celebration of life will be held at McAlpin Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, Jan. 12, with Rev. Warren Fox officiating. Visitation will be held immediately following the memorial service.

She was born in Charleston, Mississippi on October 18, 1938, to James E. Peters and Venice Sartin Peters. Barbara was a faithful Christian, a member of First Baptist Church Chattahoochee and a member of the WMU.

She was a 1957 graduate of Charleston High School where she was a member of the high school band. After high school graduation, Barbara attended and graduated cosmetology school. She was a licensed cosmetologist for many years before trying her hand at pet grooming and professional dog handling. A few years later, a position became available with the General Electric Company as a machine operator that she took. Barbara worked there for several years before finally finding the career that she was made for, caretaking. Barbara found her calling as a caretaker. She took care of many people in their later years until she physically could no longer complete the task. She was cherished by all of those she took care of as well as their family.

In her younger years, Barbara was a Boy Scout leader when she lived in Texas. Barbara enjoyed fishing and liked to bake. She is most famous for her banana nut bread (where her nickname “nana” came from) and the sticker that she gave with the bread that said, “this is God’s bread, I just make it.” She used her skills as a baker as the Lord’s hands and feet. Barbara was truly a woman of faith and lived her life serving others. She will be greatly missed.

She is predeceased by her parents, an infant brother, and a brother-in-law, Alvin E. Shelton, Sr.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Sarah Catherine Shelton of Chattahoochee; a godson, Blake Tater of Texas; a niece, Debbie Shelton Brannon and her husband Stan of Bristol; two nephews, Alvin E. Shelton, Jr. and his wife Glenda of Chattahoochee and Edwin Shelton and his wife Debbie of Chattahoochee as well as numerous other extended family members and very close friends.