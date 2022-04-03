GRENADA — Bobby Gayle Bell, 74, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, March 2, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada with Dr. Brent Barker and Rev. Eugene Heimbach officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time Friday at the church.

He was born March 5, 1947 in Grenada to Desmer and Anilara Carpenter Bell.

Bobby was a self-employed businessman and had the innate ability to talk to anyone he met and put them at ease. Bobby always looked for ways to give back to the community in which he lived.

He devoted a great deal of time to the Grenada Exchange Club and the Grenada Youth League. An avid outdoorsman, Bobby loved spending time hunting and fishing, especially when it involved being with friends and family. Above all, Bobby loved the Lord and held in his soul the cure to death, a relationship with Jesus Christ. Bobby enjoyed worshiping with his family at Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was also involved in the Gideons.

Survivors include his wife, Jody Bell; two sons, Gene Bell (Marianne) and Andy Bell (Kristi), both of Grenada; two daughters, Misty Allbritton (Joey) of Duck Hill and Leigh Ann Goodwin (John Paul) of Charleston; ten grandchildren, Hunter Bell (Hannah), Kristian Bell, Polly Grace Bell, Dalton Bell, Abbye Claire Bell, Bailey Allbritton, Sydney Allbritton, Mary Swayze Allbritton, Tynleigh Rae Goodwin and Taylor Kate Goodwin; and one great-grandchild, James Michael Bell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bert Bell.

Pallbearers will be Dalton Bell, Hunter Bell, Bailey Allbritton, John Paul Goodwin, Joey Allbritton and Ramie Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Carnathan, Wayne Milam and Stephen Scogin.

The family requests memorials be made to the Children’s Ministry at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.