BATESVILLE — Brenda Pressgrove Johnson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was 71.

A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at First Baptist Church in Batesville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Brenda was born on August 25, 1950 to the late William Brooks Pressgrove and Betty Simmons Pressgrove in Charleston.

She worked as a banker for many years in the Batesville and Oxford communities. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Batesville where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She had a beautiful voice, and was known for worshipping Christ through song. She loved spending time with friends and neighbors, being out in her yard, and volunteering for the American Cancer Society.

She is survived by her son, Derek Johnson (Tabitha) of Orange Park, Fla.; her two siblings, Nonie Smith of Charleston and Mike Ross of Pope; and one grandson, Jake Johnson of Hernando.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Sondra Taylor, Brooks Pressgrove, Jr., and Jerry Russell Ross.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to First Baptist Church of Batesville.