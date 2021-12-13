SCOBEY — Bruce Hill, age 77, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at New Bethel Holiness Church with Bro. Tommy Hill and Rev. James Jones officiating. Interment followed in the New Hope Cemetery in Tallahatchie County.

He was born Feb. 8, 1944 in Grenada to Robert and Mamie McNatt Hill. Bruce was a former mechanic and carpenter.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Winters Hill; two sons, Keith Hill (Tiffany) of Grenada and Wesley Hill (Tammy) of Scobey; one daughter, Melissa Jones (Rev. James) of Scobey; one sister, Mary Wright; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and fourteen brothers and sisters.

Pallbearers were Aaron Hill, Brian Hill, Jonathan Hill, Justin Hill, Michael Hill, Wesley Hill, Matthew Jones and Michael Winters.

