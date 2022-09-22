AMORY — Carol Louis Howard Murphree, 84, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at First United Methodist Church in Amory with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. A graveside committal service will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Charleston City Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1937, in Enid, to Johnnie Morris and Irene Newman Howard. She grew up in Enid and graduated Enid High School where she excelled in basketball.

She married Thomas Rae Murphree in 1958. She and her husband made their home in Tupelo before moving to Smithville where they have lived for the past 24 years. She was a homemaker for many years and later worked as cafeteria manager for Tupelo Public School District prior to her retirement. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was known for her caramel cakes.

Most notably, she lived to serve others which was evident from her warmth in showing hospitality. She loved her flowers and had a green thumb. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Amory.

In addition to her husband of 64 years, Thomas Rae Murphree, she is survived by one son, Stacy Murphree (Jennifer) of Huntsville, Ala.; her daughter, Jane Beasley (Terry) of Amory; one sister Claudine Tedford of El Paso, Texas; 7 grandchildren, Nicholas Beasley (Kendall), Lauren McCoy (Josiah), Kelley Murphree, Allison Beasley (Michael), Caleb Murphree, Noah Murphree, and Anna Claire Murphree; one great-granddaughter, Ryland Marie Beasley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Hattie Bell Scoggins, and Jeanette Sherman; her brothers, Johnnie Morris Howard, Jr. and Shelly Howard; and her son, Thomas Glenn Murphree.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Beasley, Josiah McCoy, Michael Newman, Caleb Murphree, Noah Murphree, and Terry Beasley.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 at the church.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Amory, Mississippi.

