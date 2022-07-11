CHARLESTON — Carol Lee Wrenn Winter, age 79, of Tillatoba, passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, at Tallahatchie General Extended Care Facility in Charleston.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 1 p.m. until the service time beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston with the interment to follow at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery.

Carol was born March 1, 1943 in Charleston to Wilmer Montie and Johnnie Ellett Wrenn. She was a retired secretary for Tallahatchie Farmers Supply.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Hames of Oakland; one sister, Jean (James) Hughes of Tchula; one brother, Michael (Annette) Wrenn of Tillatoba; and a granddaughter, Brittney Hames of Oakland.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Winter.

