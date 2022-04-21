GRENADA — Carolyn Cox Rutledge, 79, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, April 20, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. J. Barry Worrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at McKibben and Guinn.

She was born December 7, 1942 in Tallahatchie County to Graham and Johnnie Mavis Tribble Cox.

Carolyn owned and operated her own beauty salon in Grenada for over 50 years. She was a devoted and faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she served in the church nursery. While Carolyn’s main priority has always been her family, she found great joy in being involved in several bowling leagues in the area through the years.

While her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, we take comfort in knowing she is home in Heaven, free from pain and sickness.

Survivors include two daughters, Sheila Blaylock (Marvin) of Scobey and Tina Jackson (Tim) of Grenada; one son, Mark Rutledge (Libby) of Holcomb; 8 grandchildren, Brandy Blaylock, Candace Brown, Haley Blaylock, Bubba Carson, Carley Jackson, Lauren Palmertree, Paula Nail and Jason Tyler; and 8 great-grandchildren, Ayden Blaylock, Aubrey Blaylock, Everette Brown, Ryder Jackson, Mayson Palmertree, Remington Palmertree, Wesson Palmertree and River Nail.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norris Rutledge; brother, James Gordon Cox and a granddaughter, Mallory Carson.

