CASCILLA — Cecil Wayne Winters, age 65, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada with his loved ones by his side.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at McKibben & Guinn Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Jackson and Rev. Gary Bunch officiating. Interment followed in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Cecil was born Nov. 20, 1956 to Sara Elizabeth Jackson Winters and J.C. Winters.

Cecil was a one of a kind person. He worked at Hankins Lumber Company for more than 20 years. He retired from Hankins in 2015. His favorite things to do were play with his grandkids and many nieces and nephews. He also loved just riding around on his lawnmower, watching westerns and listening to Elvis music.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Brenda Young Winters; three children, Samantha Foster (Jacob), Johnny Winters (Brittany) and Nicki Winters, all of Cascilla; two grandchildren, Brody and Anna Winters; brother, Ricky Charles Winters of Cascilla; as well as a host of cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Howard Dean Kilgore.

Pallbearers were Bryan Kendall, Bill Lindley, Tom Gayosso, Gabriel Gayosso, Jacob Whitten and Ryan Whitten. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Whitten, Jacob Foster, Calvin Goad and Ray Slaughter.

